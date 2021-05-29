Brewers sweep day-night doubleheader against Nationals

WASHINGTON — Luis Urías went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, including the tiebreaking double in a four-run sixth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Saturday night to sweep a split doubleheader.

Leadoff batter Kolten Wong also had three hits and drove in two runs for the Brewers in the nightcap. Lorenzo Cain was 3-for-3 and scored twice.

Freddy Peralta pitched his first major league complete game in the opener, going all seven innings in a 4-1 victory. Milwaukee (27-25) is two games over .500 for the first time since May 13.

“I had in my mind I’m going to throw the seven innings in the first game to save the bullpen,” Peralta said.

The Nationals dropped to 21-27 and are in last place in the NL East following a three-game losing streak. Washington is 0-5 in seven-inning games this season.

Urías’ single scored Cain to tie the second game at 1 in the fourth. The bottom of the inning was odd.

Yan Gomes singled, then was safe at second on an error by Urías at third base. Josh Bell walked to load the bases, and Milwaukee reliever Brad Boxberger entered to replace uneven starter Brett Anderson.