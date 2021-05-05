Brewers sunk by Phillies' five-run first inning

PHILADELPHIA — Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.
The Phillies won three straight games for the first time since they started the season 4-0.
Enyel De Los Santos — on the lineup card for this one — left two runners stranded to end the eighth. José Alvarado returned from a two-game suspension for triggering a bench-clearing incident and worked a scoreless ninth for his second save.
Former Brewers reliever Brandon Kintzler (2-1) tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings for the win.
Gregorius’ slam off Freddy Peralta (3-1) highlighted a five-run first inning, and six pitchers preserved the win. Gregorius has three grand slams in 86 career games with the Phillies.
Rhys Hoskins hit an RBI single in the first, and Peralta allowed five runs over the first five batters.
But the Brewers rallied on another chilly, windy night at Citizens Bank Park. Avisail Garcia hit an RBI single in the third inning that was almost more, but a replay review overturned a safe call at the plate. More than 10,000 fans cheered each time a replay showed Daniel Vogelbach was out on center fielder Odubel Herrera’s throw, and a brief review took the run off the board.
Tyrone Taylor connected for a pinch-hit homer in the fifth against Chase Anderson, and Garcia added a two-run single off Jojo Romero that cut it to 5-4. Taylor has two pinch-hit homers this season and three overall.
Anderson, who was 38-27 with a 3.83 ERA in four seasons with the Brewers from 2016-19, departed after 4⅓ innings. Matt Moore — the fourth Phillies pitcher — tossed a scoreless seventh in his first appearance since April 17 after going on the COVID-19 injured list.
Lineup snafu
Phillies manager Joe Girardi took the blame for a lineup mix-up a night earlier when De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn’t appear on their lineup card.
“My hope is that we can just print out our own cards and exchange them again,” he said. “Hopefully we can get to that. In our system here, we had all the moves done. It was on the board and it was on our lineup card, but not on my little lineup card, the official lineup card. Hopefully we can get back to that so we don’t have to deal with this.”
Vaccinations at 85%
The Brewers have joined the list of Major League Baseball teams to have at least 85% of players, coaches and Tier 1 employees vaccinated.
MLB announced before the season it would relax pandemic-related protocols for teams that reached that 85% threshold for vaccination. One of the major changes for teams that reach the vaccination mark is they are no longer required to wear masks in the dugout.
“There are some smaller things, but that’s the big one for us that comes with the 85%,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I think it’s a nice little perk now that we get to enjoy and feel a little bit more normal in the dugout.”
Trainer's room
Brewers: Infielder Mark Mathias, who hasn’t played all season after getting hurt in the spring, tweeted he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. ... Infielder Daniel Robertson (concussion) is close to a return.
Phillies: Outfielder Bryce Harper wasn’t in the lineup for the third straight game because of a sore left wrist. ... Outfielder Matt Joyce (right calf strain) was placed on the 10-day IL. Outfielder Roman Quinn also was placed on the 10-day IL with a laceration of the right index finger. Outfielder Mickey Moniak and infielder Scott Kingery were recalled from Class AAA Lehigh Valley. ... Second baseman Jean Segura (right quadriceps) singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice on a rehab assignment for Lehigh Valley.