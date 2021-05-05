Brewers sunk by Phillies' five-run first inning

Tyrone Taylor connected for a pinch-hit homer in the fifth against Chase Anderson, and Garcia added a two-run single off Jojo Romero that cut it to 5-4. Taylor has two pinch-hit homers this season and three overall.

Anderson, who was 38-27 with a 3.83 ERA in four seasons with the Brewers from 2016-19, departed after 4⅓ innings. Matt Moore — the fourth Phillies pitcher — tossed a scoreless seventh in his first appearance since April 17 after going on the COVID-19 injured list.

Lineup snafu

Phillies manager Joe Girardi took the blame for a lineup mix-up a night earlier when De Los Santos, called up from the minors earlier in the day, came out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh but was denied entry by umpires because he didn’t appear on their lineup card.

“My hope is that we can just print out our own cards and exchange them again,” he said. “Hopefully we can get to that. In our system here, we had all the moves done. It was on the board and it was on our lineup card, but not on my little lineup card, the official lineup card. Hopefully we can get back to that so we don’t have to deal with this.”

Vaccinations at 85%