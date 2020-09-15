Brewers suffer another gut punch in blowing chance to sweep doubleheader against Cardinals

MILWAUKEE — In a span of 48 hours dating back to Saturday night, the Milwaukee Brewers have experienced a season’s worth of roller-coaster emotions.
First was a rare late-inning collapse by closer Josh Hader that led to a loss Saturday night. Then, a no-hitter Sunday by the Cubs’ Alec Mills preceded a walk-off 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their doubleheader Monday afternoon at Miller Park.
But later Monday night, three outs away from a sweep that would’ve pulled Milwaukee even with St. Louis for the second NL Central Division playoff spot, another gut-punch came as the Cardinals overcame a 2-0 deficit and pulled ahead in extra innings for a 3-2 victory.
“It’s definitely tough to swallow,” said right-hander Corbin Burnes, who started the nightcap. “We had a pretty good feeling that we’d be able to take both games today.”
Keston Hiura hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to win Game 1, but Justin Topa allowed an RBI single to Paul De Jong in the ninth inning of Game 2.
The Cardinals (21-21) remained two games ahead of Milwaukee (21-25) for the second NL Central Division playoff spot.
“We had a good shot at a sweep because we pitched really, really well,” manager Craig Counsell said. “We pitched well but in the end, we just couldn’t put runs on the board.”
Milwaukee’s starting pitchers paved the way in both contests after the offense collected only four hits in each game.
Josh Lindblom struck out six over five scoreless innings in the opener and Burnes, though not nearly as dominant as he’d been in his last two outings, held the Cardinals to a one run on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 in 4⅔ innings.
Offensively, things were a bit of a challenge once again as the Brewers combined for only eight hits in the two games. They put a runner in scoring position four times through the first seven innings of Game 1, but came up empty each time.
They broke through in the bottom of the eighth when Ryan Braun tied the game with an RBI double before Hiura drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly to left.
In Game 2, first baseman Jedd Gyroko hit a two-run home run in the fourth off Daniel Ponce de Leon to put Milwaukee ahead 2-0.
Ponce de Leon had struggled in his last two outings, allowing six earned runs including a pair of home runs, while covering just 3⅔ innings. He looked nothing like that Monday as he struck out nine in six innings.
Burnes had gone 19 innings without allowing a run coming into Monday night. The Cardinals made him work, putting multiple runners on base in four of the five innings he started. Burnes worked out of the jam each time, keeping his scoreless streak intact.
His luck finally ran out in the fifth.
Tommy Edman drew his second walk of the day to open the inning and after Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller struck out, Paul de Jong chased Burnes with a single to right.
Alex Claudio walked pinch hitter Rangel Ravalo, loading the bases for Tyler O’Neill, who drove in St. Louis’ first run with an infield single to shortstop that scored Edman and made it a 2-1 game.
Claudio got out of the inning without further damage and recorded the first two outs of the sixth. With Devin Williams and Josh Hader unavailable after working two scoreless innings in the opener, Milwaukee turned to Eric Yardley.
He stuck out Edman to close the sixth. But Goldschmidt opened the seventh with a double and score on Miller’s single to tie the game at 2. A single by De Jong put runners on the corner and Yardley gave way to right-hander Drew Rasmussen.
Rasmussen preserved the tie, inducing a groundout to force pinch runner Harrison Bader at home and striking out the final two batters of the inning.
Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth but left them stranded when Eric Sogard looked at strike three from Genesis Cabrera.
Roster moves
Right-handed reliever Ray Black was reinstated from the 45-day injured list and added to the active roster and Justin Topa, another right-handed reliever, was recalled from the Brewers’ alternate training site in Appleton.
Milwaukee also claimed outfielder Billy McKinney of waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and assigned him to Appleton.
The Brewers cleared roster spots for those players by optioning right-hander J.P. Feyereisen to Appleton while designating infielder Ronny Rodriguez and right-hander Trey Supak for assignment.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!