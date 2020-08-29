Brewers stun Pirates on Eric Sogard's walk-off home run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — After a disastrous outing by closer Josh Hader, Eric Sogard hit a two-run, walk-off home run in the ninth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Saturday night at Miller Park.

Avisail Garcia wiped out a one-run deficit in the eighth with a pinch-hit, two-run double down the left-field line. With the Brewers ahead, Hader came on for the ninth but walked five of his six batters, including back-to-back free passes with the bases loaded, handing the lead back to the Pirates.

Devin Williams got Milwaukee out of the inning without further damage and the Brewers caught a break when Richard Rodriguez walked Jace Peterson to open the bottom of the inning. That brought up Sogard, who came into the game batting .176 and had struck out three times Saturday.

Rodriguez fed Sogard four straight fastballs, the last of which Soagrd hit over the wall in right for his first home run of the season and first walk-off home run of his career.

His was one of three home runs hit by the Brewers on Saturday. Christian Yelich hit his eighth of the season in the first inning and Orlando Arcia added a solo shot in the seventh, his second of the year.