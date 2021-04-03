Brewers strike out 17 times in shutout loss to Twins

Minnesota's bullpen nearly completed the no-hitter.

Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the seventh, and Tyler Duffey retired the first batter in the eighth before walking Lorenzo Cain and giving up a single to Omar Narváez.

Duffey got out of the jam by striking out Daniel Vogelbach and getting Billy McKinney to hit an inning-ending fly to right. Alex Colomé retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save.

Berríos and Co. had to be just about perfect to outduel Burnes, who struck out 11 and didn't walk anyone.

Neither team had a hit or walk until Buxton's homer, which came on Burnes' 87th and final pitch. Burnes and Berríos each hit a batter in the fifth inning.

This was the first game in which both teams were hitless through six innings since an Aug. 2, 2014, duel between Jake Peavy of the San Francisco Giants and Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets. Both teams got hits in the seventh inning of that game, which the Mets won 4-2.

It also was the first game in MLB's modern era in which each of the opposing starters recorded at least 10 strikeouts and allowed no more than one hit.

"It's always awesome to go out and have a duel like that," Burnes said.