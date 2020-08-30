Brewers strand 13 baserunners, fall to Pirates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura's third-inning RBI single produced the only run for the Milwaukee Brewers in their 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.

The Brewers had a runner aboard in every inning but stranded 13 while going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. They loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth after the Pirates hit back-to-back batters, but pinch hitter Justin Smoak struck out to end the game.

Making his last start before returning to Mississippi to join his wife for the birth of their first child, Brandon Woodruff went four innings and allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out seven.

Woodruff (2-3) also gave up a pair of home runs to Gregory Polanco and Josh Bell, whose two-run shot in the fourth gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Woodruff almost got through the fifth, seemingly catching a break when Christian Yelich threw out Adam Frazier at third, just before Erik Gonzalez touched home plate on Kevin Newman's single.

Home plate umpire CB Bucknor ruled the tag came before Gonzalez stepped on the plate but the call was overturned after review, giving Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead.

Frazier gave the Pirates a four-run lead when he drove Jason Martin home with a seventh-inning single.