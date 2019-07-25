MILWAUKEE — Losing one starting pitcher — especially your best starter — is a pretty big blow for a team trying to stay in the playoff race.
Losing another starting pitcher — even if he's mired in a frustrating, up-and-down season — in a span of a week only makes a bad situation worse.
That's where the Milwaukee Brewers find themselves as they begin a three-game weekend series against the Chicago Cubs Friday night at Miller Park.
The Cubs (55-47) are tied with the St. Louis Cardinals (55-47) atop the National League Central, two games ahead of the Brewers (54-50).
The Brewers lost All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff to an oblique injury on Sunday. And now they will go without right-hander Jhoulys Chacin for the immediate future after he suffered a right oblique strain early in his start Wednesday against Cincinnati.
Chacin was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, leaving the Brewers down a pair of starting pitchers as they enter a critical stretch of the season.
"We're going to need some guys to start games," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It puts us in a bind right now."
For Chacin, the injury is another setback in what's already been a frustrating season.
An unheralded free-agent signing a year ago, Chacin established himself as a workhorse and Milwaukee's de facto staff ace, leading the NL with 35 starts while going 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 182⅔ innings last season.
Chacin started and pitched a masterpiece in the Brewers' NL Central tiebreaker victory over the Cubs last season. He earned the coveted Opening Day start this year but never got into a groove, allowing at least three earned runs in four of his first six starts.
A lower back strain resulted in a trip to the injured list in June — Chacin's first since 2014 — and despite hopes the stint would allow him to press the reset button on his season, Chacin has gone 0-3 with a 5.87 ERA in seven starts since. That includes a disastrous outing at Arizona last Friday when he allowed seven runs (six earned) over 2⅓ innings.
Overall, Chacin is 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA in 19 starts this season.
"It's just tough and frustrating because I can't go out and pitch and try to get better," Chacin said. "Sometimes, nothing goes your way and now being injured again, it just sucks."
The injuries to Woodruff and Chacin won't affect the Brewers this weekend against the Cubs. Gio Gonzalez is scheduled to start for Milwaukee Friday night, with Chase Anderson and Zach Davies slated to follow Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Kyle Hendricks is scheduled to start for the Cubs Friday night, followed by Jon Lester Saturday and Jose Quintana on Sunday.
But the Brewers will have to do some shuffling with their starting pitchers when they begin a three-game interleague series at Oakland on Tuesday night.
"We’re set up for the Cubs weekend,” Counsell said. “The Oakland series is five to six days away at this point. We’re going to have to find someone to do that, but we’ve got some time.”
Adrian Houser could fill one of those starting slots. Freddy Peralta might be a candidate for another, but his role could be shifting after he pitched well over the past few weeks out of the bullpen.
So well, in fact, that Counsell handed Peralta the ball to protect Milwaukee's one-run lead in the ninth inning Wednesday against the Reds.
Peralta struck out the first two hitters he faced before getting Joey Votto to fly out to left to earn his first career save.
Though Counsell has long tried to avoid using traditional labels for his pitching staff, he had been toying with the idea of using Peralta in the closer's role for awhile.
"(His) stuff, it fits in the ninth inning," Counsell said. "I think (Peralta) gives us some options."
Peralta has appeared in 23 games this season, going 4-3 with a 4.79 ERA. He posted a 7.70 ERA in eight starts but is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 15 relief appearances, with a 1.125 WHIP and 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 innings.
He will remain in the bullpen through the Cubs series but after that, the team will evaluate the next moves. Counsell said there is a chance Peralta returns to the rotation in the coming days should no other option present itself.
"We have three healthy starters so we can't rule anything out," Counsell said.