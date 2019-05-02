MILWAUKEE — Nolan Arenado is surging. A bunch of the Colorado Rockies were against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Arenado, David Dahl and Raimel Tapia homered to lead the Rockies over Freddy Peralta and the Brewers 11-6 Thursday for a four-game split at Miller Park.
Arenado had three hits, including his ninth home run of the season. Dahl finished a triple short of the cycle for the Rockies, who outscored the Brewers 22-10 in the final two games of the series. Colorado tied season highs for runs and hits (14).
Arenado is batting .343 (23-for-67) with a 1.196 OPS in his past 16 games, raising his average to .297.
“I’m pretty fortunate to feel like I am right now,” he said. “Early in the season I wasn’t doing good at all. I was just happy I’m feeling better now, was able to drive the ball out, hit the ball hard.”
Peralta (1-1) made his first appearance since April 15 following a stint on the injured list caused by a sore right shoulder. He fell behind 7-0 by the second inning and gave up nine runs — six earned — eight hits and three walks in four innings. His short outing put more pressure on a bullpen taxed by nine innings Wednesday after starter Chase Anderson was scratched because a callus ripped on his right middle finger.
“We used the bullpen a lot yesterday,” Peralta said. “So I feel bad because I only went out there for four innings.”
Peralta has allowed 28 earned runs in the first innings of his 19 career starts.
“I’ve been working hard but it’s something I have to fix,” he said. “I’m really working on being better in the first inning.”
Colorado has won 12 of 17 following a 3-12 start. The Rockies scored 46 runs in their first 16 games and 101 in their past 16.
“I think the guys understand the length of the season and eventually things were going to turn,” manager Bud Black said. “The challenge is to keep the momentum, keep the everyday focus and intensity at a level where we’re in every game. I think our talent will show up.”
Jon Gray (3-3) allowed five runs and seven hits in 5⅔ innings with nine strikeouts. He became the first Rockies pitcher to win while allowing five runs since Chad Bettis against Texas last June 15.
Mark Reynolds hit a three-run double in a four-run first that included Tapia’s RBI single. Dahl hit an RBI single in the second and Arenado followed with a two-run homer for a 7-0 lead.
Milwaukee closed in the third when Lorenzo Cain hit an RBI double and scored on Mike Moustakas’ single. Ryan Braun homered for Milwaukee.
Milwaukee allowed three unearned runs as shortstop Orlando Arcia and third baseman Travis Shaw made errors.
“We played a poor defensive game,” manager Craig Counsell said.
Roster moves
Milwaukee recalled right-handed Taylor Williams from Class AAA San Antonio.
Williams pitched two innings Thursday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out two.
Fellow relievers Jacob Barnes and Donnie Hart were optioned to the Missions.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 5.17 ERA) starts tonight’s series opener against the New York Mets. Woodruff held the Mets to a run while striking out six over five innings in his last start.
The Mets will send out left-hander Steven Matz (3-1, 3.68), who beat the Brewers on Sunday. Matz gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out four.