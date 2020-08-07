Brewers starter Eric Lauer struggles in loss to Reds

MILWAUKEE — Quiet offensive nights have not been uncommon for the Milwaukee Brewers. Fortunately, their pitching staff has more often than not been able to bail the bats out.
That wasn't the case Friday night as Milwaukee's lineup was silenced by the Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer while left-hander Eric Lauer was tagged for six runs in the second inning as the Brewers lost 8-3 at Miller Park.
Making his second appearance and first since July 26, Lauer lasted only three innings. He allowed five hits and three walks while striking out two.
"(The time between appearances) was a little more than I had hoped for and it was a little different facing live hitters in the box again," Lauer said. "But it's my job. I should be able to do that, no matter how much time has gone by."
Lauer worked around a leadoff walk and two-out single in the first inning and found himself in similar trouble to start the second as Christian Colon drew a leadoff walk and moved to third on Jesse Winker's single.
"The leadoff walk in the second isn't normal for Eric," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "It sent him on a bad path for that inning."
Kyle Farmer put the Reds on the board with a double to center. Nick Senzel made it a 2-0 game with a sac fly and Nick Castellanos made it 3-0 with an RBI double.
Lauer fell behind 3-0 before walking Eugenio Suarez, then left a changeup over the plate that Matt Davidson sent to center field for a three-run home run.
"The whole night wasn't executed well," Lauer said. "There weren't a lot of competitive pitches in the zone."
Lauer finally got out of the inning and left a runner stranded in the third. He threw 70 pitches, 40 for strikes.
"That's a sign of a pitcher who's not doing exactly what he wants to do and he paid for it," Counsell said of Lauer's pitch count.
Castellanos’ two-run homer in the sixth off of Corey Knebel was the only blemish on the bullpen’s ledger, but the Brewers did next to nothing against Bauer.
The right-hander struck out six of his first seven batters and finished with 12 strikeouts over six innings, scattering three hits and a walk along the way. He allowed one run — a solo home run in the fourth by Logan Morrison.
"He threw a lot of fastballs," Counsell said. "Just a four-seam fastball with a low release and high spin. It's not high velocity but it just gets on you. I don't think he was necessarily dotting the corners or anything like that, we were just having trouble squaring that up."
Milwaukee didn't fare much better against Cincinnati's bullpen, which combined for four more strikeouts over the final three innings.
Christian Yelich provided a late highlight, taking a Lucas Sims fastball opposite field for a two-run home run in the eighth. It was the second home run in as many days for Yelich, who came into the game batting .088 (4-for-36) with 17 strikeouts.
"Anyone will tell you an opposite-field home run is a good thing," Counsell said. "It's certainly a good sign and a positive thing he can take from the night. He's homered in two straight games. That's pretty good. You have to build on it. But swings like that are going to get you out of it."
The home run marked the 22nd time that Yelich has homered in consecutive games in his career and the first time since Sept. 1-2 of last season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!