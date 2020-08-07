Brewers starter Eric Lauer struggles in loss to Reds

Lauer fell behind 3-0 before walking Eugenio Suarez, then left a changeup over the plate that Matt Davidson sent to center field for a three-run home run.

"The whole night wasn't executed well," Lauer said. "There weren't a lot of competitive pitches in the zone."

Lauer finally got out of the inning and left a runner stranded in the third. He threw 70 pitches, 40 for strikes.

"That's a sign of a pitcher who's not doing exactly what he wants to do and he paid for it," Counsell said of Lauer's pitch count.

Castellanos’ two-run homer in the sixth off of Corey Knebel was the only blemish on the bullpen’s ledger, but the Brewers did next to nothing against Bauer.

The right-hander struck out six of his first seven batters and finished with 12 strikeouts over six innings, scattering three hits and a walk along the way. He allowed one run — a solo home run in the fourth by Logan Morrison.

"He threw a lot of fastballs," Counsell said. "Just a four-seam fastball with a low release and high spin. It's not high velocity but it just gets on you. I don't think he was necessarily dotting the corners or anything like that, we were just having trouble squaring that up."