Brewers' spring training complex designed to handle COVID-19 protocols

Thursday marked a return to normalcy for the Milwaukee Brewers — or at least as much normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic — as the team's pitchers and catchers took part in the first official workout of spring training in Phoenix.

"It was a thrill walking back into the building yesterday," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Thursday.

The Brewers left camp abruptly last March when the league suspended operations at the onset of the pandemic. After a lengthy and uncertain hiatus, teams returned to work in July but did so in their home markets, where they held an abbreviated version of spring training.

The condensed schedule and condensed settings made preparing to play a season challenging enough, but the additional health and safety protocols put in place to protect players, coaches and staff added an additional layer of complexity.

Many of those protocols are still in place but by returning to their sprawling complex in West Phoenix, the Brewers have the additional space necessary to adhere to those protocols while going about their business as they would in any other season.