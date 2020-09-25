Brewers' split with Cardinals, lose ground in playoff chase

ST. LOUIS — Tommy Edman's two-run home run sparked a six-run fifth inning for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 9-1 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers in the second game of a doubleheader Friday night at Busch Stadium.
Left fielder Christian Yelich and starter Brent Suter spark the Brewers to a 3-0 win in the first game.
With two games remaining in the regular season, Milwaukee (28-30) is in fourth place in the National League Central Division, 1½ games behind third-place Cincinnati (29-28) and two games back of second-place St. Louis (29-27), which holds the division's second playoff spot.
Cardinals starter Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-3) struck out six over six innings to collect the victory in the nightcap. He'd allowed just one baserunner and did not give up a hit through through the first five before Orlando Arcia led off the sixth with his fifth home run.
Brewers starter Josh Lindblom (2-4) allowed three runs in 2⅓ innings. Matt Carpenter gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the first inning and Kolten Wong made it a 3-0 game with a two-out, two-run triple in the second.
It was still a 3-0 game when Drew Rasmussen came back out for the fifth. Wong led off with inning with a single to set up Edman's fifth home run and, after Rasmussen struck out Paul Goldschmidt, Carpenter reached on a single.
The Brewers challenged the call, which was upheld after review, and left-hander Eric Lauer came on from the bullpen to face pinch-hitter Rangel Ravelo. Lauer struck Ravelo out but walked Paul DeJong to load the bases for Dylan Carlson, who made it 5-0 with a double to left.
Matt Wieters kept the inning going with an RBI single and moved to second on a passed ball before Lauer finally got out of the inning.
In the opener, Yelich's 12th home run was one four hits against St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty, who struck out five while giving up three runs and four walks over five innings.
Keston Hiura and Eric Sogard finished with two hits each while Daniel Vogelbach drew a pair of walks for Milwaukee.
Suter allowed two hits and walked one batter while striking out four over four innings. Devin Williams gave up multiple hits for the first time this season but held the Cardinals scoreless for two innings and Josh Hader worked around Paul Goldschmidt's leadoff double in the ninth for his 12th save.
Burnes on IL
Corbin Burnes' regular season is done and his availability for any potential postseason appearances is doubtful after an MRI revealed a strained left oblique, landing him on the 10-day injured list.
The right-hander took the mound Thursday vying for the NL ERA crown but was pulled in the fourth inning because of back tightness.
In his seven starts before facing the Cardinals on Thursday, he went 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA. He held opposing batters to a .161 batting average and .436 OPS while striking out 59 over 40 innings, putting him in the conversation for NL Cy Young Award honors. Overall, Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA in 12 appearances this season, including nine starts.
