Brewers' split with Cardinals, lose ground in playoff chase

The Brewers challenged the call, which was upheld after review, and left-hander Eric Lauer came on from the bullpen to face pinch-hitter Rangel Ravelo. Lauer struck Ravelo out but walked Paul DeJong to load the bases for Dylan Carlson, who made it 5-0 with a double to left.

Matt Wieters kept the inning going with an RBI single and moved to second on a passed ball before Lauer finally got out of the inning.

In the opener, Yelich's 12th home run was one four hits against St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty, who struck out five while giving up three runs and four walks over five innings.

Keston Hiura and Eric Sogard finished with two hits each while Daniel Vogelbach drew a pair of walks for Milwaukee.

Suter allowed two hits and walked one batter while striking out four over four innings. Devin Williams gave up multiple hits for the first time this season but held the Cardinals scoreless for two innings and Josh Hader worked around Paul Goldschmidt's leadoff double in the ninth for his 12th save.

Burnes on IL

Corbin Burnes' regular season is done and his availability for any potential postseason appearances is doubtful after an MRI revealed a strained left oblique, landing him on the 10-day injured list.