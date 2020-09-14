Brewers split doubleheader against Cardinals

Milwaukee’s starting pitchers paved the way in both contests after the offense collected only four hits in each game.

Josh Lindblom struck out six over five scoreless innings in the opener and Burnes, though not nearly as dominant as he’d been in his last two outings, held the Cardinals to a one run on five hits and three walks while striking out 10 in 4⅔ innings.

Offensively, things were a bit of a challenge once again as the Brewers combined for only eight hits in the two games. They put a runner in scoring position four times through the first seven innings of Game 1, but came up empty each time.

They broke through in the bottom of the eighth when Ryan Braun tied the game with an RBI double before Hiura drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly to left.

In Game 2, first baseman Jedd Gyroko hit a two-run home run in the fourth off Daniel Ponce de Leon to put Milwaukee ahead 2-0.

Ponce de Leon had struggled in his last two outings, allowing six earned runs including a pair of home runs, while covering just 3⅔ innings. He looked nothing like that Monday as he struck out nine in six innings.