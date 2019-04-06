MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers used a power surge to maintain their strong start and keep the Chicago Cubs reeling.
Facing off for the first time this season on Friday night, the Brewers outslugged the Cubs 13-10 in an early season showdown of teams already heading in opposite directions.
Ryan Braun and Eric Thames hit three-run homers and the Milwaukee Brewers connected five times in all to send Chicago to its sixth straight loss.
Hernan Perez, Yasmani Grandal and Orlando Arcia also homered for the defending NL Central champions, who improved to 7-1. They have won nine of their last 12 games against the Cubs, including the division tiebreaker last season.
Jose Quintana, who had dominated the Brewers over the past two seasons struggled by laboring through a 32-pitch first inning in his first start of the season.
"I think they really ambushed me tonight," Quintana said.
Quintana had a 4-1 record with a 2.13 ERA against the Brewers last season. In 11 starts against Milwaukee coming into the game, he was 6-2 with a 1.62 ERA.
"We were laying off the inside pitches that we always swing at," Perez said. "We were patient and put good swings on strikes."
Jason Heyward, Daniel Descalso and Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who fell to 1-6.
Milwaukee wasted no time getting to Quintana (0-1), with Christian Yelich hitting an RBI double in the first and scoring on Braun's single.
Braun homered in a four-run second, and back-to-back home runs by Perez and Grandal made it 8-0 in the third.
"We've struggled scoring against (Quintana)." Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "I thought (hitting coach) Andy (Haines) gave the guys a really solid plan today and they followed through on it."
Quintana gave up eight earned runs, tying a career high, and eight hits and three walks.
"They weren't missing anything," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said.
Descalso hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee starter Brandon Woodruff in the fourth and Kris Bryant added an RBI double in the inning.
Chase Anderson (1-0) allowed one hit in three innings.
Arcia extended the Brewers' lead to 10-5 with a two-run homer in the fifth. Thames made it 13-5 with a pinch-hit drive in the seventh.
Woodruff, who had two hits in two at-bats coming into the game, drew a five-pitch walk that helped spur a four-run outburst in the second inning and singled in his only other at-bat in the third.
"It's pretty important to just go up there, battle and make the pitcher work," Woodruff said.
Misunderstanding
After being called out on strikes to end the third, Cubs shortstop Javier Baez flung his bat then slammed his helmet to the ground. Plate umpire Jordan Baker pointed at Baez, who then stormed toward Baker, mistakenly thinking he had been ejected. "(Baker) was just telling him to quit throwing the equipment," Maddon said.
Wall of Honor
Three former Brewers All-Stars will be inducted to the team’s Wall of Honor on Aug. 9 at Miller Park.
Hall of Fame reliever Trevor Hoffman and infielders J.J. Hardy and Rickie Weeks will take part in ceremonies prior to the game against the Texas Rangers.
In 2010, Hoffman became the first player in major league history to reach 600 saves. He represented the Brewers in the 2009 All-Star game and had 47 saves during a two-year stint in Milwaukee.
Hardy was selected by the Brewers in the second round of the 2001 draft and played in Milwaukee from 2005 to 2009, making the All-Star team in 2007. He spent 13 years in the majors, hitting 75 of his 188 career homers with the Brewers.
Weeks played 11 of his 14 seasons in Milwaukee after being selected second overall in the 2003 draft. He hit 148 homers with the Brewers and was an All-Star in 2011.
Once the trio is added, there will be 66 plaques on the Wall of Honor, which commemorates former Brewers players, coaches and executives who meet criteria based on service to the organization.
Around the horn
Brewers reliever Jeremy Jeffress (sore right shoulder) gave up two runs and two hits, including a home run, in 1⅓ innings in a rehab assignment for Class AAA San Antonio against Oklahoma City. ... The Brewers claimed left-handed reliever Donnie Hart off waivers from the Dodgers on Thursday and optioned him to San Antonio. To make room on a full 40-man roster, the Brewers shifted reliever Bobby Wahl (knee surgery) to the 60-day injured list. ... Shirley Ollman, an avid Brewers fan celebrating her 100th birthday, threw out the first pitch. Christian Yelich greeted Ollman, who resides in the Milwaukee suburb of Glendale, before family members escorted her to the mound, where she made a soft left-handed toss to Brewers bullpen catcher Robinson Diaz.
Up next
Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels will take the mound for the second time this season today. He gave up five runs in five innings on Sunday at Texas. Hamels is 7-3 with a 3.60 ERA in 15 career starts against the Brewers.
Brewers right-hander Corbin Burnes will make his second start of the season. Burnes had a no-decision in his first career start on Sunday against St. Louis. He gave up four runs and six hits, including three home runs, in five innings while striking out 12 and walking one.