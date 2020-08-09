Brewers slugger Justin Smoak enjoys big day after making changes at plate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — A baseball player could do much worse than trying to emulate Christian Yelich.

After the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder used a day off earlier in the week to find ways to break out of a season-opening slump, first baseman Justin Smoak took a similar approach Saturday in the hopes of snapping his own offensive funk.

The efforts paid off handsomely Sunday as Smoak collected three hits and drove in a pair of runs in Milwaukee's 9-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park.

Nobody was happier for Smoak than Yelich, who has shown signs of reverting to form with three home runs in four games since his day off.

"It's tough when you're struggling but he worked hard yesterday with (hitting coach) Andy (Haines) on the field and it seemed like it paid off for him," Yelich said.

Smoak had appeared in each of Milwaukee's first 11 games, starting 10, but had batted just .128 (5-for-39) with a home run, two RBIs and 19 strikeouts in 43 plate appearances. Manager Craig Counsell said that Smoak's struggles stemmed from ball/strike recognition, which Smoak said begins with a mental approach — something that has been admittedly difficult for hitters as they adjust to empty ballparks devoid of the usual noise and energy provided by spectators.