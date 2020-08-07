Brewers slugger Christian Yelich sees progress in four-walk game

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich's inside-the-park home run Thursday night provided some excitement for his Milwaukee Brewers teammates.
It also provided a momentary sigh of relief not only for Yelich, but also Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines.
Haines has put in many hours over the first few weeks of the season trying to help Yelich work his way out of an uncharacteristic slump. Yelich entered Thursday's game slashing .088/.162/.206 with a home run, three RBIs and a .368 OPS while striking out 16 times in 37 plate appearances and batting just .118 on balls put in play.
Haines has been trying to convince Yelich to buy into the belief that less is more.
"I know that sounds a little crazy because he’s been scuffling," Haines said during a video conference with reporters Friday. "What he puts himself through every day to make it look easy most of the time is pretty remarkable because his days are never easy.
"When he has his epic days, he comes back the next day and puts himself through a lot. So, now, when he wears not getting results and also what he puts himself through, the days are a total grind for him because usually the days aren’t like that for him."
Brewers manager Craig Counsell gave Yelich a mental break Wednesday, sitting him for Milwaukee's 1-0 victory against the White Sox. But illustrating Haines' point, Yelich was anything but a spectator. He worked in the cage. He watched video. He did his normal routine and spent the rest of the evening working.
"He used his day very wisely like you’d expect him to," Haines said. "There was no question he wanted to work."
The work seemed to pay off as Yelich responded with a more normal effort by his standards. He went 1-for-2 with with three runs scored — including the inside-the-park homer. But more notable for Yelich were the four walks he drew while seeing 29 total pitches.
"It was nice to be able to differentiate balls and strikes again instead of just blindly waving at things and hoping they throw something off your bat," Yelich said. "I was kind of feeling like I could control the at-bat a little bit better and kind of had somewhat of a say of how it went.
"I'm getting closer to being back to where I usually am."
Braun nears return
Ryan Braun did a hitting workout before Friday's game as he works his way back from an infected right index finger that landed him on the injured list. The move was retroactive to July 30, meaning he could return as early as Sunday.
"(He's) definitely making progress," Counsell said. "If it goes good today, we'll see what happens tomorrow."
On Deck canceled
The Brewers announced their annual winter fan festival would not be held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s impossible to know at this time what restrictions may be in place that would require a different footprint or format for Brewers On Deck in January,” said Rick Schlesinger, the team's president of business operations, in a statement. “It takes many months of lead time for our staff to plan and execute the event, and with so many uncertainties we unfortunately have to make this decision now.”
Up next
Left-hander Brett Anderson is scheduled to start for Milwaukee tonight. Anderson (0-0, 8.00 ERA) received a no-decision his last time out when he allowed two runs on five hits with two strikeouts over three innings against the White Sox. He's 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four career starts against the Reds, who will counter with right-hander Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani is 3-4 with a 5.23 ERA in nine starts against the Brewers and 1-4 with a 5.83 ERA in five starts at Miller Park.
