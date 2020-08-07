Brewers slugger Christian Yelich sees progress in 4-walk game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich's inside-the-park home run Thursday night provided some excitement for his Milwaukee Brewers teammates.

It also provided a momentary sigh of relief not only for Yelich, but also Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines.

Haines has put in many hours over the first few weeks of the season trying to help Yelich work his way out of an uncharacteristic slump. Yelich entered Thursday's game slashing .088/.162/.206 with a home run, three RBIs and a .368 OPS while striking out 16 times in 37 plate appearances and batting just .118 on balls put in play.

Haines has been trying to convince Yelich to buy into the belief that less is more.

"I know that sounds a little crazy because he’s been scuffling," Haines said during a video conference with reporters Friday. "What he puts himself through every day to make it look easy most of the time is pretty remarkable because his days are never easy.

"When he has his epic days, he comes back the next day and puts himself through a lot. So, now, when he wears not getting results and also what he puts himself through, the days are a total grind for him because usually the days aren’t like that for him."