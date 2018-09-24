Milwaukee’s Chase Anderson will not make his scheduled start against the St. Louis Cardinals in Monday and the Brewers instead will got with a bullpen game, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Anderson will be available to pitch out of the bullpen, with the determination on which reliever will start to be made on the charter flight to St. Louis on Sunday night, the paper said. No update was available as of mid-day Monday.
"We feel like every game is something where we try to piece together the best way to get 27 outs," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said after Sunday’s game. "And with what we have available tomorrow and where guys are at, we think that probably mixing and matching is the best way."
