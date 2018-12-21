The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year deal with versatile infielder Cory Spangenberg, 27.
Spangenberg, who was released by the Padres in November, would make $1.2 million if he’s on the major league roster, and $250,000 if he is in Class AAA.
The left-handed hitter batted .258 in five seasons with the Padres.
The Athletic reported earlier this week Milwaukee is taking a look at second baseman Jed Lowrie, 34, a switch-hitter who is coming off his first All-Star season as a possible placeholder until top prospect Keston Hiura is ready. Lowrie had career highs of 23 home runs with 99 RBIs with Oakland.
And both the Associated Press and MLB.com reported that free agent second baseman Daniel Murphy, mentioned as another possible Brewers target, had agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.
The club did not confirm the deal.
Murphy, 33, hit .299 with 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 91 games with the Cubs and Nationals last season. Murphy opened the 2018 season on the disabled list following right knee surgery, and was traded to Chicago in late August. Murphy is a career .299 hitter spanning 1,280 games with the Mets, Nationals and Cubs.
Murphy could play second base for the Rockies if DJ LeMahieu departs in free agency. The Rockies also may be looking at Murphy to take over at first base should Ian Desmond move to the outfield. The team figures to lose outfielders Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra in free agency.
The Rockies are coming off a season in which they made the postseason for a second straight season, marking the first time they've made back-to-back playoff appearances. They were eliminated by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL divisional round after knocking off the Cubs in the wild-card game.