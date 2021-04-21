Brewers sign versatile former All-Star Dee Strange-Gordon to minor league contract

MILWAUKEE — Former All-Star Dee Strange-Gordon has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers and been assigned to the alternate training site in Appleton.

Strange-Gordon, who turns 33 on Thursday, had gone to spring training with the Cincinnati Reds with a minor league contract and was released on March 26 after hitting .281 with no homers and four RBIs in 32 at-bats over 10 games.

He had been working out at shortstop with the Reds. Strange-Gordon has primarily played second base and also has experience in the outfield.