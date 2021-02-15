Brewers sign right-hander Brad Boxberger to minor league deal

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers added another pitcher to their spring training roster Sunday night, signing veteran right-hander Brad Boxberger to a minor league contract, ESPN reported.

Boxberger, 32, went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances and posted a 1.389 WHIP with 18 strikeouts in 18 innings for the Miami Marlins last season.

His best season came in 2014 when he went 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA for the Tampa Bay Rays. He was an All-Star in 2015 before finishing the season with an AL-leading 41 saves.

Injuries limited Boxberger to just 57 appearances over the next two seasons, leading the Rays to trade him to the Arizona Diamondbacks. After earning the closer's job in spring training, Boxberger saved 32 games before a rough patch to start September led to his removal from the role.

Boxberger started the 2019 season with the Kansas City Royals and made 29 appearances before being designated for assignment. He spent the rest of the year pitching in the Nationals' and Reds' minor league systems.

Overall, Boxberger is 22-30 with a 3.56 ERA in 343 big-league appearances with 413 strikeouts over 329 innings.