Brewers sign pitcher J.C. Mejía to minor-league contract

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed right-hander J.C. Mejía to a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to their major-league spring training camp.

Mejía, 26, briefly pitched for the Brewers this past season but received an 80-game suspension in May after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone.

He made two appearances for the Brewers before the suspension and allowed six runs over 2 1/3 innings for a 23.14 ERA.

Mejía also pitched 24 games for the Brewers’ Triple-A Nashville affiliate and posted an 0-3 record with a 2.76 ERA. He struck out 33 and walked 13 in 29 1/3 innings.

The Brewers acquired Mejía from Cleveland in November 2021. He went 1-7 with an 8.25 ERA in 17 appearances for Cleveland in 2021.