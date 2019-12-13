Brewers sign pitcher Brett Anderson to one-year deal

MILWAUKEE — While waiting for Josh Lindblom to pass a physical and finalize his three-year contract, the Milwaukee Brewers added another option to their starting rotation Friday by signing Brett Anderson to a one-year contract.
Anderson will make a base salary of $5 million, with the chance to earn an additional $2 million in incentives, according to ESPN.
Anderson, who turns 32 on Feb. 1, went 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts for the Oakland A's last season. He is 59-61 with a 4.05 ERA in 188 appearances over the course of his career, which began with the A's in 2009.
Health has been an issue for Anderson in the years since, beginning with Tommy John surgery in July 2011. He returned late in the 2012 season and looked sharp before suffering a strained oblique that ended his comeback season early. After earning Oakland's opening day assignment in 2013, missed significant time with a fractured ankle.
Back issues limited Anderson to eight starts for the Colorado Rockies in 2014. He underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc after the season and bounced back to make a career-high 31 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015, posting a 3.69 ERA along the way.
Again, injuries stymied Anderson as a bulging disc in his back kept him off the mound until August 2016. He spent the 2017 season with the Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays before returning to Oakland on a minor league contract in 2018. He signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million last season.
Anderson credited an improved workout routine, focusing on core strength, for his durability last season. He plans to lean on it again moving forward with the Brewers.
"When you’re younger, you try to push through some things or work harder and you're maybe not as smart," Anderson said Friday. "I’m trusting my body more, and know when to dial it up or dial it back, and just trust the process. I have a routine on a daily basis that I’ve stuck to, but more so it’s being older and listening to my body."
You have free articles remaining.
Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Anderson's injury history aside, the veteran left-hander is the type of pitcher who can be a difference-maker.
"When he's able to stay healthy, he's been effective," Stearns said. "He's someone who throws strikes consistently, he keeps the ball on the ground and we like the additional left-handed presence he gives us in our rotation."
Keeping the ball on the ground is Anderson's biggest strength. While he posted the lowest strikeout-per-nine-innings ratio (4.60) and lowest strikeout percentage (12.1) of any qualified big league pitcher last season, he was third among all major league pitchers with a 54.5% ground-ball rate and second with a ground ball-to-fly ball ratio of 2.15.
"He's among the leaders in keeping the ball on the ground and that's one of the reasons he's had some success," Stearns said. "In a home run heavy environment like we are right now — not only at Miller Park but all around baseball — keeping the ball in the park is a benefit."
Along with good health, Anderson also benefited by adding a cutter to his repertoire of pitches last season after relying primarily on a four-seam fastball and a slider for most of his career and adding a changeup more frequently over the last three seasons.
According to fangraphs.com, Anderson threw his cutter 13.8% of the time last season at an average speed of 88.8 mph. It became his most effective pitch as opposing batters posted just a .278 average with just one home run against it.
"I don’t have the same velocity on my fastball or arm speed on my slider that I had when I was 21, so I wanted another pitch that I (could use to) tie up righties so they couldn’t dive over the plate on the sinker and changeup," Anderson said. "It was an effective pitch for me. It’s not the best pitch; it’s a work in progress. But if I can get a pitch that’s trending in that direction, I’ll take it."
With Anderson in the mix, the Brewers' have two left-handers in their projected starting rotation joining Eric Lauer, who Milwaukee acquired from the Padres last month. The pair, along with Lindblom once his deal becomes official, will join returning starters Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser in the rotation when camp opens. Left-hander Brent Suter and right-handers Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta likely will get a look at a starting job, as well.
"We're never going to close the door on increasing our depth and increasing our options," Stearns said. "But we do think we're making progress toward filling out a starting rotation that's going to be very competitive."