Brewers sign pitcher Brett Anderson to one-year deal

Anderson credited an improved workout routine, focusing on core strength, for his durability last season. He plans to lean on it again moving forward with the Brewers.

"When you’re younger, you try to push through some things or work harder and you're maybe not as smart," Anderson said Friday. "I’m trusting my body more, and know when to dial it up or dial it back, and just trust the process. I have a routine on a daily basis that I’ve stuck to, but more so it’s being older and listening to my body."

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said Anderson's injury history aside, the veteran left-hander is the type of pitcher who can be a difference-maker.

"When he's able to stay healthy, he's been effective," Stearns said. "He's someone who throws strikes consistently, he keeps the ball on the ground and we like the additional left-handed presence he gives us in our rotation."

Keeping the ball on the ground is Anderson's biggest strength. While he posted the lowest strikeout-per-nine-innings ratio (4.60) and lowest strikeout percentage (12.1) of any qualified big league pitcher last season, he was third among all major league pitchers with a 54.5% ground-ball rate and second with a ground ball-to-fly ball ratio of 2.15.