Brewers sign pitcher Brett Anderson to 1-year deal

Along with good health, Anderson also benefited by adding a cutter to his repertoire of pitches last season after relying primarily on a four-seam fastball and a slider for most of his career and adding a changeup more frequently over the last three seasons.

According to fangraphs.com, Anderson threw his cutter 13.8% of the time last season at an average speed of 88.8 mph. It became his most effective pitch as opposing batters posted just a .278 average with just one home run against it.

“I don’t have the same velocity on my fastball or arm speed on my slider that I had when I was 21, so I wanted another pitch that I (could use to) tie up righties so they couldn’t dive over the plate on the sinker and changeup,” Anderson said. “It was an effective pitch for me. It’s not the best pitch; it’s a work in progress. But if I can get a pitch that’s trending in that direction, I’ll take it.”

Anderson joins Eric Lauer, who was acquired from the Padres last month, to give the Brewers two left-handers in their projected starting rotation. The pair, along with Lindblom once his deal becomes official, will join returning starters Brandon Woodruff and Adrian Houser in the rotation when camp opens. Left-hander Brent Suter and right-handers Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta likely will get a look at a starting job, as well.

“We’re never going to close the door on increasing our depth and increasing our options,” Stearns said. “But we do think we’re making progress toward filling out a starting rotation that’s going to be very competitive.”

