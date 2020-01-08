Brewers sign manager Craig Counsell to contract extension

MILWAUKEE — After closing 2019 with a flurry of transactions, David Stearns kicked off the new year with perhaps his most important move yet.
Stearns, the Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations, signed manager Craig Counsell to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, keeping Counsell in his hometown through the 2023 season.
Counsell, 49, was entering the final season of a three-year extension of his original three-year contract but extending that deal, Stearns said, was a foregone conclusion.
"It was just a matter of finding a time to work through the details," Stearns said. "We were able to that heading into the new year and cross the finish line in the first week of the new year. I'm glad we got it done. I think Craig and I assumed we always would, it was just finding the right point in the offseason to do it."
Counsell has led the Brewers to some of their most memorable and successful seasons since taking over for Ron Roenicke a month into the 2015 season.
Expected to be mired in a lengthy rebuilding process, the Brewers shocked the baseball world by challenging for a National League wild card spot down to the final weekend of the season in 2017, ultimately finishing a game short of the playoffs.
A year later, the team surged over the final month to tie the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central then beat their rivals in a one-game playoff at Wrigley Field to clinch the division title. Milwaukee went on to sweep Colorado in the NL Division Series and stretched the NL Championship Series to seven games before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
That run set high expectations for 2019 but injuries and inconsistent performances from key contributors had left the Brewers with a slim chance of postseason play before another late-season surge clinched a spot in the NL wild card game, where they fell to the eventual World Series champion Washington Nationals.
Overall, Counsell has led the Brewers to a 405-381 record in regular-season play and an 11-5 mark in the postseason. Milwaukee has finished above .500 in each of his three full seasons, a feat previously accomplished just twice in franchise history (1978-83, 1987-89).
He has also led the Brewers to back-to-back playoff appearances for just the second time in franchise history.
"We get to continue doing what we’ve been doing, and try to take it to another level," Counsell said. "It’s really that the work gets to continue — that’s what I’m excited about.”
Counsell is the longest-tenured manager in the National League and should he remain in his role through the full length of his extension, he would become the longest-tenured manager in Brewers history.
"I think it's one of the reasons we've been successful," Stearns said. "That stability is a positive for us. It's something, as an organization, that we value. I value it, Craig values it and I'm glad that we get to keep it going."
Born in South Bend, Indiana, Counsell spent his childhood in Milwaukee where his father, John, worked as director of the Brewers' speakers bureau during the early 1980s.
After hitting .306 in four seasons at Notre Dame, Counsell was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 11th round of the 1992 MLB draft. He went on to play 16 seasons in the big leagues, winning World Series rings with the 1997 Marlins and 2001 Diamondbacks, and came home to the Brewers as part of a multi-player trade that sent Richie Sexson to Arizona ahead of the 2004 season.
Counsell went back to Arizona for two more seasons before returning to Milwaukee for good in 2007 and spent the last five years of his career with the Brewers, helping the team snap a 26-year postseason drought in 2008 and claim the NL Central title in 2011.
Counsell announced his retirement as a player after the Brewers' run to the NLCS and joined the team's front office, serving as a special assistant to then-GM Doug Melvin before moving into the manager's role on May 4, 2015 despite having no previous coaching or managerial experience.
