Brewers sign manager Craig Counsell to contract extension

MILWAUKEE — After closing 2019 with a flurry of transactions, David Stearns kicked off the new year with perhaps his most important move yet.

Stearns, the Milwaukee Brewers' president of baseball operations, signed manager Craig Counsell to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, keeping Counsell in his hometown through the 2023 season.

Counsell, 49, was entering the final season of a three-year extension of his original three-year contract but extending that deal, Stearns said, was a foregone conclusion.

"It was just a matter of finding a time to work through the details," Stearns said. "We were able to that heading into the new year and cross the finish line in the first week of the new year. I'm glad we got it done. I think Craig and I assumed we always would, it was just finding the right point in the offseason to do it."

Counsell has led the Brewers to some of their most memorable and successful seasons since taking over for Ron Roenicke a month into the 2015 season.

Expected to be mired in a lengthy rebuilding process, the Brewers shocked the baseball world by challenging for a National League wild card spot down to the final weekend of the season in 2017, ultimately finishing a game short of the playoffs.