Associated Press
PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed left-handed pitcher Justin Wilson to a $1 million, one-year contract and placed right-hander Jason Alexander on the 60-day injured list.
Wilson gets an $850,000 salary this season under the deal announced Saturday, and the Brewers have a $2.5 million option for 2024 with a $150,000 buyout. He can earn additional performance bonuses.
Wilson, 35, went 0-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 3 2/3 innings over five April relief appearances for the Cincinnati Reds last season. He had Tommy John surgery last June 3.
Wilson is 33-24 with a 3.41 ERA and 18 saves in 527 relief appearances over 11 seasons.
Alexander, who turns 30 on March 1, has a strained right rotator cuff. He went 2-3 with a 5.40 ERA last season while making 18 appearances, including 11 starts.
