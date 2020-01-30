Brewers sign free agent reliever David Phelps

Free agent reliever David Phelps agreed to a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, a source confirmed to ESPN.

MLB.com reports that the deal is for one year and includes a club option for 2021.

Phelps, 33, ended last season with the Cubs, who acquired him in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays before the trade deadline.

Between the two teams, the right-hander made 41 appearances, going 2-1 with a save and a 3.41 ERA. The seven-year veteran is 32-34 with six saves and a 3.86 ERA in his career.

