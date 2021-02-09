Brewers sign former UW-Stevens Point pitcher Jordan Zimmermann to minor league contract

Zimmermann has a 95-91 and 4.06 ERA in 277 career appearances (275 starts). Although not nearly the dominant pitcher he was in his prime, Zimmermann is confident he still has plenty to offer the Brewers as they try for a fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

“If I didn’t have anything left, I probably would have retired and gone out on my own terms but my body and my mind tell me ‘you still have more left’,” Zimmermann said. “ Obviously, I want to go out there and stay healthy. I know I can get guys out. It’s definitely going to be nice getting back in the (National League) because I feel a lot more comfortable there than (in the American League).

At Auburndale, Zimmermann was a two-time conference player of the year and landed on the All-State second team his senior year. In addition to baseball, Zimmermann was the conference player of the year in basketball his senior season and in football, where recorded the second-highest single-game receiving total in state history with 304 yards.

He went on to play baseball at Stevens Point, beginning as a preseason first-team All America selection by Baseball America. As a sophomore, led the WIAC with a 2.28 ERA, 103 strikeouts and a .172 opponents' batting average in 11 starts. He went 10-0 with a 2.08 ERA as a junior, helping the Pointers to the NCAA Division III championship.