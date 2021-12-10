Brewers sign former top prospect 1B Jonathan Singleton to minor league contract

MILWAUKEE — Jonathan Singleton, a former heralded first base prospect who hasn't played in the major leagues since 2015, has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Singleton signed a $10 million long-term deal with the Houston Astros in 2014 before ever playing a big league game, then hit .171 in 114 games.
He was released by the Astros in 2018 while he was serving a 100-game suspension under baseball's minor league drug program after a third positive test for a drug of abuse. He told The Associated Press in 2014 that he was battling an addiction to marijuana and had been to a rehabilitation center.
The 30-year-old Singleton resurfaced in the Mexican League this year and batted .321 with 15 homers and a 1.196 OPS in 46 games.
Singleton's lone major league experience came with Houston from 2014-15.
He batted .168 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs in 95 games and 310 at-bats in 2014. Singleton played 19 games for Houston in 2015 and batted .191 with one homer and six RBIs.