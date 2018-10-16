LOS ANGELES — Six weeks ago, Jhoulys Chacin walked off the field at Dodger Stadium shellshocked.
The Brewers' most consistent pitcher all season, Chacin had given up a season-high eight runs on nine hits over just 4⅓ innings in a 21-5 drubbing by the Dodgers; a loss that sparked a frustrating month and nearly derailed Milwaukee's postseason hopes.
Given a chance to erase the memory of that rare dud Monday night in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, Chacin did not disappoint. The veteran right-hander struck out six Los Angeles batters and scattered three hits with a pair of walks — one of them intentional — over 5⅓ scoreless innings as the Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series with a 4-0 victory.
The difference between those two outings was simple: Chacin's slider, his most effective weapon, was a non-factor during that August nightmare. Monday, though, it was devastating.
Five of his six strikeouts came on sliders — two swinging, three looking — and of the 47 he threw (out of 86 pitchers overall), only seven were put in play with another five fouled off by Dodgers batters.
"Two months ago (the slider) was my problem," Chacin said. "I was getting behind in the counts a lot and had to come to the plate a lot. Today I just made good pitches on my slider and then they have to go for it. I made them chase when I had to and I think that was the key."
Ryan Braun's first-inning RBI double staked Chacin to a lead before throwing a single pitch. He made quick work of the Dodgers in the bottom of the inning, striking out Joc Pederson and Max Muncy to open the frame, then faced his one and only jam of the night in the second when Manny Machado led off with a base hit.
The Milwaukee Brewers held the Los Angeles Dodgers scoreless in a 4-0 win on Monday night in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series…
Cody Bellinger bounced into a fielder's choice and took third on a base hit by Yasiel Puig. Chacin struck out catcher Yasmani Grandal for the second out then walked second baseman Kike Hernandez intentionally, loading the bases for Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler.
Chacin fanned Buehler to end the threat then retired six straight batters before Grandal led off the fifth with a ground-rule double. He retired the next three in order to get out of the inning then struck out Muncy to lead open the sixth, finally giving way to the bullpen when Justin Turner reached on an error by Mike Moustakas.
"Jhoulys was just outstanding tonight," manager Craig Counsell said. "He made big pitches. The last, let's see, four times we've given him the ball it's just been a big-time performance each and every time."
Milwaukee gave Chacin an insurance run in the top of the inning when Travis Shaw reached on a two-out triple then scored on a wild pitch. It was one of the few mistakes made Monday by Buehler, who struck out eight and walked only one while allowing five hits over seven innings of work.
Thirty-six years ago. Half a lifetime. That's how long it's been since the Milwaukee Brewers advanced to the World Series in 1982, their only …
He was cruising when Moustakas grounded out to second to open the seventh but gave up a first-pitch double down the left field line to Erik Kratz. Two pitches later, Buehler left a fastball over the plate just enough for Orlando Arcia, who belted it to right for his second home run of the NLCS.
"I was looking for a fastball that I could put a good contact on it and thankfully I was able to get it and put a good drive towards it," Arcia said.
The bullpen took over from there. Josh Hader needed eight pitches to cover 2/3 of an inning and Jeremy Jeffress escaped a bases-loaded jam in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts to close it out.
“I strive for those moments,” Jeffress said. “I didn’t want it to get like that but you have to stay within yourself and make your pitch."