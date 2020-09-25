Brewers shut out Cardinals in first game of doubleheader

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Christian Yelich homered, Brent Suter worked four shutout innings and the Milwaukee Brewers opened their doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 3-0 victory Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Yelich's 12th home run was one four hits against St. Louis right-hander Jack Flaherty, who struck out five while giving up three runs and four walks over five innings.

Keston Hiura and Eric Sogard finished with two hits each while Daniel Vogelbach drew a pair of walks for Milwaukee (28-29), which moved within one game of the Cardinals (28-27) and Cincinnati Reds (29-28), who are tied for second place in the NL Central.

Suter allowed two hits and walked one batter while striking out four in his first action since Sept. 20. Devin Williams gave up multiple hits for the first time this season but held the Cardinals scoreless for two innings and Josh Hader worked around Paul Goldschmidt's leadoff double in the ninth for his 12th save.

Right-hander Josh Lindblom (2-3, 4.81 ERA) will start the second game, which is set to begin at approximately 7:10 p.m. Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3, 5.74) gets the nod for the Cardinals.