CINCINNATI — Luis Castillo tuned up for his first All-Star Game with an absolute gem.
Castillo struck out nine while pitching one-hit ball into the eighth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 on Thursday.
“This was the best outing, not only of the season, but of my career,” Castillo said.
Milwaukee dropped the last three games of the four-game set. The Brewers have been shut out in consecutive games and haven’t scored in the last 23 innings.
“They pitched well, but you don’t want that to be the story every day,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We can’t lose our enthusiasm in this tough stretch offensively. We need to continue to go at it hard, throw out positive vibes and hope that it’s going to turn. You need to do something positive on every single pitch. (That) is the mandate for what we need to try to do. Pressure all we can.”
Cincinnati won for the fourth time in five games. Jesse Winker went 3-for-3 and scored the only run on Yasiel Puig’s first-inning single.
Castillo was winless in three previous starts against Milwaukee this year, but he was terrific this time around. He was working on a no-hitter before rookie Keston Hiura singled with one out in the seventh.
“They hit me well a couple times when I faced them,” Castillo said. “I made some adjustments in the bullpen and in the game. I watched the video of the last two outings and started to pitch backward — the opposite way I worked in my last two outings.”
Castillo (8-3), who pitched seven sparkling innings in a 1-0 loss to Milwaukee on April 3, might have gone the distance if not for a 69-minute rain delay with two out in the eighth inning.
“In his last two starts, we did a great job laying off things,” Counsell said. “His command in those starts wasn’t as good. The batters had good plans, but he did a good job keeping hitters guessing. He threw more strikes.”
Sonny Gray limited Milwaukee to four hits in eight shutout innings on Wednesday.
“I don’t know what to say about our pitching,” Reds manager David Bell said. “They are doing everything they can. To limit the scoring like they did in the last three games of the series shows so much about their preparation and hard work. They continue to develop as a staff.”
Christian Yelich started the ninth Thursday with a double off Raisel Iglesias for the Brewers’ second hit. But Iglesias then retired three in a row for his 16th save, helped by left fielder Phillip Ervin’s tumbling catch against the wall on Mike Moustakas’ foul ball.
Milwaukee wasted a solid start by Brandon Woodruff (10-3), who permitted seven hits, struck out six and walked none in six innings.
“We’ll eventually start hitting,” Woodruff said. “We’ll get on a hot streak. Just stay with it, stay focused and get ready for the second half.”
Winker led off the first with a double to right. After Joey Votto singled, Puig singled up the third-base line to give Cincinnati the lead.
Around the horn
Milwaukee optioned right-hander Aaron Wilkerson to Class AAA San Antonio and brought up right-hander Deolis Guerra. ... Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun did not start after getting hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game. Braun also had a sore knee after sliding into the wall while catching a foul ball on Tuesday. “He’s a little banged up,” Counsell said.
Up next
Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (7-2, 3.24 ERA) pitches today at Pittsburgh. He is 2-0 in three starts against the Pirates this season. Steven Brault (3-1, 4.29) takes the mound for Pittsburgh.