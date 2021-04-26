Brewers shut out by Marlins in series opener

It was still 1-0 when Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off the sixth with a ground-rule double down the right-field line. Chisholm scored when Miguel Rojas followed with a base hit up the middle and, after Aguilar singled, Cooper doubled to center. That put runners at second and third for Dickerson, who made it 4-0 with an RBI single that ended Burnes’ night.

Drew Rasmussen got Milwaukee out of the inning without further damage.

"For five innings I was pretty locked in mentally," Burnes said. "In the sixth I kind of unraveled a little bit, I kind of lost focus and for me I've got to control things I can control.

"Dropping in hits and sneaking balls to the infield is something that's out of my control and started to frustrate me a little bit. I think that's how we let things get out of control and led to that big inning.

Miami padded its lead in the eighth when Dickerson hit a solo shot for his first home run of the season and Jose Devers added a sacrifice fly.

Cooper tacked on another with a solo homer to center off Angel Perdomo in the ninth.

Trainer's room