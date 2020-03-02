Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia meets challenge with strong start

PHOENIX — When spring training started, Orlando Arcia was asked how much better he could be after a frustrating performance in 2019 that led to the Milwaukee Brewers trading for a potential replacement at shortstop.
Arcia, flashing a big grin, paused and offered a coy response. "I'll leave it to you to see this spring," he said.
Three weeks later and a week into Cactus League play, Arcia certainly has lived up to his own billing.
In five spring games Arcia is 5-for-13 at the plate with a double, three home runs, eight RBIs and just one strikeout. His 1.154 OPS so far is second only to Cody Spanberger, who has a whopping 2.143 mark through five games and just ahead of non-roster invitee Logan Morrison, whose two home runs and 1.207 OPS in six games have him in the running for a roster spot.
"(Arcia) is off to as a good a start as you can have in spring training," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He’s got three home runs in 13 plate appearances. He’s doing his part. He’s doing everything he can."
If it seems like Arcia is playing like a man on a mission, well ... he is. In fact, he knows he's playing for his job.
Once the Brewers' top prospect, Arcia was an offensive work-in-progress when he broke into the big leagues late in the 2016 season. His defense, however, was considered so advanced the Brewers were more than willing to let him grow into his own at the plate.
The gamble paid off in Arcia's sophomore season when he hit .277 with 15 home runs, 53 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. While he struck out 100 times in 548 plate appearances, it looked as if the Brewers had a star in the making.
Arcia's defense kept him on the field for most of 2018 when his bat slumped, but eventually the Brewers sent him back to Class AAA. The move was intended to be a bit of a wake-up call for Arcia, who responded with a stellar performance in the postseason (11-for-33, 3 HR, 4 RBIs) that appeared to put him back on track.
You have free articles remaining.
Unfortunately for the Brewers, that didn't happen. Arcia slumped again at the plate in 2019. While he hit 15 home runs with 59 RBIs, he batted .223 in 546 plate appearances and his .633 OPS was the worst among qualified shortstops in all of baseball.
More concerning, though, was Arcia's play in the field. The defensive ability that made it possible for Milwaukee to overlook his offensive shortcomings dropped, too. Though his fielding percentage ticked up slightly from .964 in 2018 to .976 a year ago, his defensive runs saved dropped from seven to two, according to Fangraphs.com.
So when Brewers president of baseball operations David Strearns swung a trade with San Diego for highly touted shortstop Luis Urias, Arcia was essentially put on notice.
"I think Orlando can get back to where he was," Counsell said. "We had a pretty big swing, so that tells me I think we can get to a better place."
Speaking of "swing," that's where Arcia's comeback began. He reported to camp early and got to work immediately with hitting coaches Andy Haines and Jacob Cruz. Together, they tweaked his swing to keep him on his back leg a little bit longer, allowing him to finish his swing higher, get inside on the ball and, in turn, drive it better.
"I think the results have been showing up," Arcia said.
They have. And that they've come with Urias sidelined while recovering from a fractured left wrist, which almost guaranteed Arcia the starting job on Opening Day, makes it even more impressive. In a way, Counsell thinks the added competition has helped Arcia move forward with his development.
"Putting challenges in front of Orlando has always been effective," Counsell said. "I think he thrives on it and I think he almost needs it. He can handle it. He’s been very productive in those situations and those spots."
As for Arcia, he's focusing on himself. Competition — be it opposing teams or teammates at the same position — he says, is just part of the game so he's not worrying about anything other than his own performance.
“I’m just trying to go out and enjoy the game like I always have, and let it be,” Arcia said. “Whatever happens, happens.”