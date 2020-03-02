Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia meets challenge with strong start

"I think Orlando can get back to where he was," Counsell said. "We had a pretty big swing, so that tells me I think we can get to a better place."

Speaking of "swing," that's where Arcia's comeback began. He reported to camp early and got to work immediately with hitting coaches Andy Haines and Jacob Cruz. Together, they tweaked his swing to keep him on his back leg a little bit longer, allowing him to finish his swing higher, get inside on the ball and, in turn, drive it better.

"I think the results have been showing up," Arcia said.

They have. And that they've come with Urias sidelined while recovering from a fractured left wrist, which almost guaranteed Arcia the starting job on Opening Day, makes it even more impressive. In a way, Counsell thinks the added competition has helped Arcia move forward with his development.

"Putting challenges in front of Orlando has always been effective," Counsell said. "I think he thrives on it and I think he almost needs it. He can handle it. He’s been very productive in those situations and those spots."

As for Arcia, he's focusing on himself. Competition — be it opposing teams or teammates at the same position — he says, is just part of the game so he's not worrying about anything other than his own performance.

“I’m just trying to go out and enjoy the game like I always have, and let it be,” Arcia said. “Whatever happens, happens.”

