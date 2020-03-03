Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia meets challenge of Luis Urias with strong start

PHOENIX — When spring training started, Orlando Arcia was asked how much better he could be after a frustrating performance in 2019 that led to the Milwaukee Brewers trading for a potential replacement at shortstop.

Arcia, flashing a big grin, paused and offered a coy response. “I’ll leave it to you to see this spring,” he said.

Three weeks later and a week into Cactus League play, Arcia certainly has lived up to his own billing.

In five spring games, Arcia is 5-for-13 at the plate with a double, three home runs, eight RBIs and just one strikeout. His 1.154 OPS is second only to Chad Spanberger, who has a whopping 2.143 mark through five games and just ahead of non-roster invitee Logan Morrison, whose two home runs and 1.207 OPS in six games have him in the running for a roster spot.

“(Arcia) is off to as good a start as you can have in spring training,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s got three home runs in 13 plate appearances. He’s doing his part. He’s doing everything he can.”

If it seems like Arcia is playing like a man on a mission, well ... he is. In fact, he knows he’s playing for his job.