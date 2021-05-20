Brewers shortstop Luis Urias struggling in the field, at the plate

With Milwaukee's offense mired in a deep funk, the two-run deficit proved too big to overcome.

"It’s a position that requires consistency," Counsell said. "The ball’s going to be in your hands a lot, so consistency is an important part of the position.”

Urias' struggles haven't lessened the team's faith in him. He is still young (Urias turns 24 next month) and has played 689 innings at the position in the major leagues.

“I think there's always going to be growing pains for younger players, but when you're trying to be a playoff team and a championship team, there has to be a little bit of a limit to what you can withstand and still win baseball games,” Counsell acknowledged. “Every player is going to have mistakes. That's going to be part of it.

“But if you want to win a lot of baseball games, you've got to limit those mistakes.”

Counsell doesn't think Urias' issues are the result of physical or mechanical deficiencies. Counsell describes the situation as a "mental slump," which is why he gave Urias a break on Wednesday.

"This is not a ‘work on stuff’ type of issue, in my eyes,” Counsell said. “(Mental slumps) are a little bit trickier to fix or understand how to help him, but we’re doing our best."