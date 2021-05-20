Brewers shortstop Luis Urias struggling in the field, at the plate

MILWAUKEE — This was supposed to be Luis Urias' time to shine.
Acquired in a November 2019 trade from the San Diego Padres, the young infielder was designated the Milwaukee Brewers' primary shortstop during spring training and officially became the starter when incumbent Orlando Arcia was dealt to Atlanta less than a week into the season.
After an encouraging start, Milwaukee's commitment to Urias has yet to pay dividends.
Urias is batting .205 through 39 games. He has committed nine errors — tying him for second among National League shortstops — including four in two games before manager Craig Counsell gave him a day off Wednesday in the series finale at Kansas City.
“I think Luis has had a rough stretch, there’s no question,” Counsell said after Urias' two-error performance Tuesday. “I think he’s played pretty solidly. But the bad games have been bad games, unfortunately, and they’ve cost us.”
Both of his miscues Tuesday played a role in the 2-0 loss. The first came in the second inning, when he errantly flipped the ball to second baseman Kolten Wong, which allowed a runner to advance to third before pitcher Brandon Woodruff retired the side.
Six innings later with Kansas City leading 1-0, Urias made a bad throw to first that allowed Salvador Perez to reach and enabled Carlos Santana to come home with an insurance run.
With Milwaukee's offense mired in a deep funk, the two-run deficit proved too big to overcome.
"It’s a position that requires consistency," Counsell said. "The ball’s going to be in your hands a lot, so consistency is an important part of the position.”
Urias' struggles haven't lessened the team's faith in him. He is still young (Urias turns 24 next month) and has played 689 innings at the position in the major leagues.
“I think there's always going to be growing pains for younger players, but when you're trying to be a playoff team and a championship team, there has to be a little bit of a limit to what you can withstand and still win baseball games,” Counsell acknowledged. “Every player is going to have mistakes. That's going to be part of it.
“But if you want to win a lot of baseball games, you've got to limit those mistakes.”
Counsell doesn't think Urias' issues are the result of physical or mechanical deficiencies. Counsell describes the situation as a "mental slump," which is why he gave Urias a break on Wednesday.
"This is not a ‘work on stuff’ type of issue, in my eyes,” Counsell said. “(Mental slumps) are a little bit trickier to fix or understand how to help him, but we’re doing our best."
With Arcia gone, the options behind Urias are somewhat limited. Utilityman Pablo Reyes started in place of Urias on Wednesday, but it was just his third career appearance at the position. Another utility infielder, Daniel Robertson, has been rehabbing at Class AAA Nashville after sustaining a concussion earlier this season.
At the minor league level, shortstop Brice Turang is a former first-round pick but has only 12 games of experience above Class A.
The Brewers do have veteran infielder Dee Strange-Gordon at Nashville. Primarily a second baseman during his 10-year MLB career, Strange-Gordon has been getting more action at shortstop recently with a career .949 fielding percentage at the position in 176 appearances with the Dodgers, Marlins and Mariners.
“You wrap your arm around him and tell him it’s going to be all right,” said outfielder Lorenzo Cain, a former Gold Glove Award winner, said of Urias. “I know he’s struggling a little bit out there, but he’s our shortstop, so he’s got to go out there and get it done. He’s got to continue to battle and work his tail off.
“We as a group are really counting on him. We need him to go out there and get it done because he’s a huge part of this team.”