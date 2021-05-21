Brewers ship pair of relievers to Rays for shortstop Willy Adames, pitcher Trevor Richards

"Logically, Willy and Kolten (Wong) are our middle infielders," Counsell said. "So if everybody stays healthy, most of his starts would be at third base, but he’ll also be able to fill in at short and second.”

The Brewers had high hopes for Urias when they acquired him along with left-hander Eric Lauer from the San Diego Padres in November 2019 but in 80 games for Milwaukee, he's hit just .221 with a .640 OPS.

"Young players go through growing pains and I think we all understand that," Stearns said. "Sometimes, they can be frustrating but I think Luis will be able to look at these moments in his career and I think he'll grow from it and he'll overcome this.

BULLPEN SHUFFLE

Feyereisen and Rasmussen established themselves as reliable options to bridge the gap between the starting rotation and Milwaukee's late-inning tandem of Devin Williams and Josh Hader.

While the addition of Richards will help cover some of those innings, Stearns and Counsell are counting on other members of the bullpen, like right-hander Brad Boxberger and left-hander Brent Suter, to step up and carry more of the load.