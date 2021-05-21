Brewers ship pair of relievers to Rays for shortstop Willy Adames, pitcher Trevor Richards

MILWAUKEE — Once again, the Milwaukee Brewers have a new shortstop.
Six weeks after the team traded Orlando Arcia to Atlanta in order to hand the starting job to Luis Urias, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns made another move Friday, sending right-handed relievers J.P. Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen to the Tampa Bay Rays for shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Trevor Richards.
The move comes after Urias committed four errors in a two-game span, leading to a day off Wednesday for what manager Craig Counsell called a "mental break."
Stearns however, insists that the trade was not a direct reaction to Urias' struggles but instead, the result of conversations that began all the way back during the offseason, before Milwaukee expressed a desire to evaluate Urias at the position, then hand him the starting job by dealing Arcia, the incumbent starter, to the Braves less than a week into the season.
"We've been talking with Tampa about Willy for months, really," Stearns said. "It just got going again over the past week and we were able to get a deal done this morning."
Adames, 25, has been Tampa's starting shortstop since making his big league debut in 2018. With a plus-2 defensive runs saved rating according to FanGraphs.com, he provides an immediate defensive upgrade over Urias, who had a minus-3 rating and had committed nine errors — all but one of them on throws — in 310 innings this season.
That ability, plus the fact that Adames has played in some important games for the Rays, who won the American League pennant before falling in six games to the Dodgers in last year's World Series, made him an attractive addition for Milwaukee's roster.
"We're acquiring a shortstop that's proven he's been one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball," Stearns said. "He's performed on big stages, he's gotten to the World Series and been a key part of a team that won a pennant a year ago."
Adames had yet to get going offensively this season, batting .197 through 41 games, and with the top-ranked minor league prospect in baseball this season, Wander Franco, waiting for his chance, the time was right for Tampa to make a deal.
But landing Adames didn't come cheap. To finish the deal, Stearns had to part with two of the most reliable relievers at Counsell's disposal this season in Feyereisen, 28, and Rasmussen, 25, who had combined for a 3.72 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings — including a number of high leverage situations.
"Those guys had consumed some important innings for us," Stearns said. "I know they're both going to enjoy some success with Tampa."
Both Adames and Richards were traveling Friday and not with the Brewers as they opened a three-game weekend series in Cincinnati but are expected to arrive in time for Game 2 of the series, set for Saturday afternoon.
TRADE BREAKDOWN
WHO'S COMING
SS Willy Adames
2021 (41 games): .197 BA, .254 OBP, .371 SLG, 5 HRs, 15 RBIs, .625 OPS
Career (4 seasons): .254/.320/.420, 43 HRs, 124 RBIs, .740 OPS
Defense is Adames' calling card but he doesn't offer much of an offensive improvement, which is worth noting considering the Brewers' inability to score runs of late. Through 41 games, he's batting just .197, though he did go 5 for 15 with a pair of doubles, a home run and four RBIs over his last five games.
Adames put up good numbers last season, when he batted .259 with eight homers, 23 RBIs and an .813 OPS.
"I think Willy got off to a tough start this year in a relatively small sample," Stearns said. "I think he's performed a bit better of late, seems to be gaining a little bit more confidence and getting a little bit more comfortable of late."
RHP Trevor Richards
2021 (6 appearances): 0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1 Save
Career (4 seasons): 70 appearances (52 starts) 10-21, 4.42 ERA
Richards, 28, has filled a lot of different roles during his short big league career. He started 45 of his first 48 big league games before being traded from Miami to the Rays in 2019. Since then, he's started seven of 22 appearances but none this year as Tampa transitioned him into a shorter role out of the bullpen.
A "live arm," according to Stearns, Richards relies on a fastball/changeup combination that plays against hitters from both sides of the plate and, as a result, is expected to slot in and cover some of the innings that had fallen to Feyereisen and Rasmussen this season.
"He's someone who's intrigued us for some time," Stearns said.
A fun fact about Richards: Prior to signing with the Marlins as an underrated free agent, he worked in the gift shop at the MillerCoors Brewery in Milwaukee.
WHO'S GOING
RHP J.P. FEYEREISEN
2021 (21 appearances): 0-2, 3.26 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 19 1/3 innings
Career (27 appearances): 0-2, 4.80 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings
The River Falls, Wis., native was the breakout star of the young season. He didn't allow an earned run over his first 17 appearances and struck out 18 of 57 batters while walking only seven during that stretch. His last three outings haven't gone nearly as well (18.90 ERA, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks, 2 home runs) but he was still Counsell's go-to during high-leverage, late-game situations.
"J.P. has worked really hard over the last 12-18 months to get to the point he is now, which is one the best relievers in all of baseball through the first six weeks of the season," Stearns said. "We give him a tremendous amount of credit and it would not surprise us at all if his level of production continues."
RHP DREW RASMUSSEN
2021 (15 appearances): 0-1, 4.24 ERA, 25 strikeouts, 17 innings
Career (27 appearances): 1-1, 5.01 ERA, 46 strikeouts, 32 1/3 innings
Like Feyereisen, Rasmussen made a positive impression in limited action last season and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster with a strong showing in spring training. He got off to a slightly more frustrating start, allowing seven earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in his first four outings, but has only allowed one earned run in his last 11 outings while striking out 20 batters over 13 2/3 innings.
"Drew is someone who really worked incredibly hard throughout his entire time in our organization, rehabbing, progressing quickly to the major league level," Stearns said. "Now, he's having some success at the major league level and pitched in increasingly important moments in games for us."
URIAS' ROLE
With Adames taking over as Milwaukee's starting shortstop, Urias will transition into a super-utility role for the remainder of the season but will see most of his time playing behind starter Travis Shaw at third base.
"Logically, Willy and Kolten (Wong) are our middle infielders," Counsell said. "So if everybody stays healthy, most of his starts would be at third base, but he’ll also be able to fill in at short and second.”
The Brewers had high hopes for Urias when they acquired him along with left-hander Eric Lauer from the San Diego Padres in November 2019 but in 80 games for Milwaukee, he's hit just .221 with a .640 OPS.
"Young players go through growing pains and I think we all understand that," Stearns said. "Sometimes, they can be frustrating but I think Luis will be able to look at these moments in his career and I think he'll grow from it and he'll overcome this.
BULLPEN SHUFFLE
Feyereisen and Rasmussen established themselves as reliable options to bridge the gap between the starting rotation and Milwaukee's late-inning tandem of Devin Williams and Josh Hader.
While the addition of Richards will help cover some of those innings, Stearns and Counsell are counting on other members of the bullpen, like right-hander Brad Boxberger and left-hander Brent Suter, to step up and carry more of the load.
"There’s no question we’ve created a hole, and we’ll have to fill it," Counsell said. "We’ve got five names. They’ve all got to fill the hole, with Trevor Richards in that group. So those are the guys that have to fill the hole. They’ll be asked to do that, and we’re going to count on them to do that.”
Two key contributors to last year's bullpen, Eric Yardley and Justin Topa, have been sidelined by injuries this season. Yardley could return as early as next week but Topa is still a few months away, so an additional external acquisition to bolster the bullpen is still possible.
"We're gonna need some guys to step up internally," Stearns said. "We'll evaluate how that goes and then determine whether there's an external acquisition that's needed."
OFFENSE
The trade does little to address Milwaukee's biggest problem this season: a team-wide lack of offensive production. The Brewers went into their series at Cincinnati with National League's worst team batting average (.213), and held the second-worse on-base percentage (.298) and OPS (.652).
Stearns acknowledged that Adames' offensive numbers this season weren't overly impressive but attributed them to a slow start. Counsell offered a similar analysis and both were confident that based on what Adames did last year, combined with his relative youth, left room for him to continue developing offensively.
"We think at that age and what he’s done in the big leagues and the potential that he’s shown, and what us and others have thought of him, this is a guy that’s going to be a successful hitter in the big leagues as well," Counsell said. "He is off to a little bit of a slow start, but we’re not judging him by that section of his career.”
This story will be updated.
Staying the course: 5 things we learned from Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns
NO REASON TO GET EXCITED
Since starting the season 17-10 and beginning the month of May with a two-game lead on the rest of the National League Central Division, the Brewers have won just four of their last 15 games and went into their off-day a game over .500 and two back of the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals.
It's certainly not an ideal stretch, the absence of several key players notwithstanding, but Stearns isn't hitting the panic button just yet.
"My overall take is that 40 games into the season we are in a fine spot from a team perspective," Stearns said. "We've played periods of really good baseball and over the last two weeks we have not played good baseball — primarily on the offensive side, where we've had trouble scoring runs.
"I think both of those statements can be true. We can be in a fine spot here sitting 20-20 over the first 40 games, and still feel very good about our prospects going forward but we can also be frustrated with the performance, particularly over the last couple of weeks, with our offense. That's how I'd put it. We have to score more runs, no question. Hasn't been good enough. We all recognize that. I think going forward we're gonna have to figure out a way to score more."
THE YELICH FACTOR
That Christian Yelich (above) has appeared in just one game since April 11 hasn't helped the Brewers' offensive situation.
The Brewers managed to overcome his first injured list stint thanks to contributions from Billy McKinney and Tyrone Taylor, but neither impact the way opposing pitchers approach a lineup like Yelich does, and both have cooled off considerably since their impressive starts.
The good news is Yelich, who began a minor league rehab assignment and played three games for Class AAA Nashville over the weekend, could be back with the team during this upcoming road trip. But while getting Yelich back and healthy changes the makeup of Milwaukee's lineup, the Brewers will need more than contributions from him to shake out of their funk.
"Getting Christian back is a huge part of our team and everyone understands that," Stearns said. "But he can’t do this alone. We’re going to have to have quality at bats consistently around him as well.”
LOAD MANAGEMENT
Managing pitchers' workloads as the schedule returns to a normal 162 games after last year's 60-game sprint was a primary focus for Stearns, manager Craig Counsell and the coaching staff as spring training got underway.
So far, things have gone according to plan. Thanks to a bevy of off-days over the first few weeks of the season, Counsell has been able to give each of his starters an extra day of rest for all but one turn through the rotation.
From a bullpen perspective, Stearns thinks the workloads have been manageable so far and if there's a bright side to the team's recent slump, it's provided an opportunity for Counsell to rest some of his higher-leverage relievers, who saw significant action during the first month.
To illustrate his point, Stearns pointed to right-hander J.P. Feyereisen (above) who covered 14 innings over 15 appearances in April but has worked only 4 1/3 over five May outings.
Winning games is always the goal, but when that's not happening keeping your most important pitchers' arms fresh for the long haul becomes a valuable by-product.
"J.P. pitched a lot for the first month of the season, but by virtue of some off days and just the way some games have gone here over the first couple weeks in May, his load has gotten back to a more manageable level," Stearns said. "We’re going to learn a lot more as we get into July and August and understand how our guys are feeling at that point. But for now, I’m comfortable where we are."
WAITING FOR JBJ
The injury to Yelich, as well as Lorenzo Cain's IL stint, led to Jackie Bradley Jr. (above) getting more playing time than either he or the team might have expected when Bradley signed a two-year contract with the Brewers during Spring Training.
Bradley has lived up to his billing as a highlight-reel outfielder but like much of the roster has yet to get going offensively, taking a .156 batting average and .510 OPS into the road trip.
By his own admission, Bradley is historically a slow starter — career .205 average in April/May — and while those numbers look gaudy compared to his current stat line, Stearns is confident that the former All-Star will return to form sooner rather than later.
"It’s been a struggle, clearly," Stearns said. "I think Jackie is working really hard to find the right timing to understand how they’re pitching him here. He’s seeing a lot of spin, clearly, and I think he understands that. I still think he’s going to get going. This is a good major league player who has a track record of contributing on both sides of the ball. I think he’s going to get going and I know he’s working hard to get there."
PANDEMIC PROGRESS
Among the lengthy list of players to miss time this season is Corbin Burnes, who became the first Brewers player since baseball returned from its hiatus last summer to be sidelined because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Though Burnes was not part of the group — a decision he said he made for personal reasons — the Brewers were one of the first handful of MLB teams to vaccinate 85% of their players and coaching staffs, a mark that allows for the relaxation of some of the current health and safety restrictions in place.
It's a point of pride for Stearns, who hopes the small steps toward normalcy will also pay off with improved on-field performances.
"It makes for a more normal existence and it makes life on the road a little less onerous when guys are allowed to get out of the hotel room and go get a cup of coffee," he said. "I’m proud of the group that we got to and above the 85% threshold. Our goal is to get the entire group vaccinated. We understand that may not be completely possible but we’re still working on it."