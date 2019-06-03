The Brewers optioned top prospect Keston Hiura back to Class AAA San Antonio on Monday in spite of his recent production to clear a spot for Travis Shaw.
Shaw will come off the 10-day injured list to and resume third base duties Tuesday night against the Marlins at Miller Park, pushing Mike Moustakas back to second. That meant Hiura didn’t have a position.
Hiura, MLB Pipeline’s No. 15 overall prospect, hit .281 with five home runs and nine RBIs in 69 plate appearances. The rookie second baseman struck out 23 times in his first 17 major league games while Shaw rehabbed a right wrist injury.
Shaw is coming off a 10-game rehab assignment with San Antonio that included one extra-base hit.
General manager David Stearns said it was time for Shaw "to come back" but was impressed by Hiura.
"I think we saw a player who can really hit. He has hit throughout his entire life, his amateur career and professional career, and he carried that over to the major league level," Stearns said. "We saw more or less what we expected to see from him."