Brewers select UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell in the first round of MLB draft

MILWAUKEE — Tod Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers’ scouting staff had been keeping an eye on Garrett Mitchell for years, back to his days at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California.
When Mitchell, now 21 and a standout outfielder at UCLA, was still on the board at No. 20 when the Brewers’ spot came up in the first round of Wednesday night’s MLB amateur draft, Johnson, Milwaukee’s director of amateur scouting, didn’t have to think long about adding Mitchell to the fold.
“As teams started to sort through everything and figure out what direction they wanted to go, we started to think there was a chance,” Johnson said during a video conference with reporters. “Once we knew he was there, it was a relatively easy choice for us.”
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Mitchell slashed .327/.393/.478 with 24 doubles, 15 triples and six home runs in three seasons with the Bruins. His breakout season came as a sophomore in 2019, when he slashed .349/.418/.566 in 62 games, earning a spot on the Pac-12 all-conference team as well as an invitation to play on the U.S. National Collegiate Team that summer.
A foot injury kept him out of competition with the national squad but he fully recovered in time for the spring season. After being named a unanimous preseason All-American, Mitchell slashed .355/.425/.484 while striking out just three times in 62 at-bats over 15 games before the coronavirus pandemic brought the Bruins’ season to a halt.
Since then, he’s been back home in Orange doing his best to stay in shape.
“My dad is a physical trainer and massage therapist so I’ve been lifting every single day,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been going to the cage as much as I possibly can. I’ve been spending this time making sure I’m staying strong physically and mentally.”
Primarily a line-drive hitter, Mitchell’s power is still a work-in-progress but he has good speed and is strong defensively. MLBPipeline.com graded his speed at 70, his arm at 60 and his fielding ability at 50, leaving Johnson confident that Mitchell can remain a viable center field option as he works his way through the Brewers’ system.
“He’s an athletic athlete; he’s a top-of-the-scale runner. He’s a really good defensive center fielder. At the plate, he is developing power and I think there’s a lot of power in there, actually. His raw power is really good. Probably his area to improve is his ability to drive the ball for power. We do think it’s something he could add. Then, you’re talking about a five-tool player.”
Many draft prognosticators considered Mitchell a top-10 pick but concerns about his health may have scared off some teams.
He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes more than a decade ago and wears an insulin pimp that constantly monitors his blood sugar levels while providing controlled doses of insulin via a catheter.
Milwaukee’s first-round pick in 2010, Dylan Covey, was diagnosed with the same condition after the Brewers took him 14th overall and ultimately, turned down a $1.6 million signing bonus to attend the University of San Diego in order to adjust to the diagnosis.
Johnson didn’t expect a similar situation to develop with Mitchell with the biggest difference being he’s managed his condition since childhood while Covey first learned of his during a post-draft physical while Mitchell said he looks at diabetes more as an advantage than a challenge.
“I know how my body works,” Mitchell said. “I know what I need to do to make it feel good. I know the amount of rest I need to be ready to play every day, the amount of nutrients that make me feel the best every day. That’s an advantage because a lot of people don’t know what their bodies need but I can put myself in the best situation every single day when I go out on the field.”
There is still the matter of reaching agreement on a contract, a process that will be handled by Mitchell’s agent, Scott Boras. The No. 20 pick has an assigned slot value of $3,242,900 and teams have until Aug. 1 to sign their 2020 picks.
