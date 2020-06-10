Brewers select UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell in the first round of MLB draft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MILWAUKEE — Tod Johnson and the Milwaukee Brewers’ scouting staff had been keeping an eye on Garrett Mitchell for years, back to his days at Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California.

When Mitchell, now 21 and a standout outfielder at UCLA, was still on the board at No. 20 when the Brewers’ spot came up in the first round of Wednesday night’s MLB amateur draft, Johnson, Milwaukee’s director of amateur scouting, didn’t have to think long about adding Mitchell to the fold.

“As teams started to sort through everything and figure out what direction they wanted to go, we started to think there was a chance,” Johnson said during a video conference with reporters. “Once we knew he was there, it was a relatively easy choice for us.”

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Mitchell slashed .327/.393/.478 with 24 doubles, 15 triples and six home runs in three seasons with the Bruins. His breakout season came as a sophomore in 2019, when he slashed .349/.418/.566 in 62 games, earning a spot on the Pac-12 all-conference team as well as an invitation to play on the U.S. National Collegiate Team that summer.