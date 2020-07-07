Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura has 'chance to be a really good player for a long time'

MILWAUKEE — Major League Baseball's abbreviated schedule should provide plenty of opportunity for production from Keston Hiura.
The Milwaukee Brewers second baseman lived up to his top-prospect hype as a rookie in 2019, slashing .303/.368/.570 with 19 home runs, 49 RBIs and a .938 OPS in 84 games.
He was looking forward to building on those numbers over the course of his first full big-league season. But after all that's transpired both in baseball and the world in the three-plus months since the COVID-19 pandemic shut spring training down in March, Hiura is just happy to be back on the field with his teammates.
"You’ve just got to make the most out of it," Hiura said Tuesday during a video conference with reporters. "Every game counts even more now, the little things matter more than ever now and being able to take pride in your health is very key in these 60 games."
Health was a slight problem last season for Hiura. He suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain late in the season and wasn't at full strength when he returned for the Brewers' postseason push on Sept. 11.
He still hit .313 (15-for-48) with three home runs and six RBIs over Milwaukee's final 14 games, then went 1-for-4 with a double in the 4-3 loss to the Nationals in the NL wild card game.
By the time camp opened in February, he was fully-recovered from the injury and was off to a strong start in Cactus League play, batting .360 with three home runs and five RBI in 10 games.
Hiura's performance last season, preparation during the winter and work during spring camp impressed hitting coach Andy Haines.
"You feel really good about Keston," Haines said. "This guy’s got a chance to be a really good player for a long time. There's going to be a lot of challenges for Keston ... but what he's shown for me gives us all confidence."
Just 23, Hiura still has plenty of room to grow as a hitter, especially when it comes to pitch selection. He struck out 107 times in 348 plate appearances last season — once every 3.25 plate appearances — but dropped that number to six in 25 spring plate appearances.
Improving that aspect of his game will be a challenge but more so this season since players won't be able to head to the video room after each at-bat due to MLB's healthy and safety protocols that limit clubhouse use.
Hirua said while he likes to look at video from time to time, comfort level in the batter's box comes more from feel than through intensive film study.
"I don't try to overanalyze anything," Hiura said. "If I'm feeling something that night or feeling something's off, I'll know that after that at-bat or after that swing versus going into the video room and saying, ‘All right, what was wrong with that swing there?’
"It’s more of a feel, understanding myself as a player and my swing in general."
His production last season combined with the attention that comes with being a No. 5 overall draft pick has helped establish Hiura as one of the franchise's most recognizable faces, right alongside Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich.
Hiura earned a little more acclaim as camp opened, thanks to his performance in the team's annual movie spoof, which this year was the 1985 classic "Back to the Future" and featured Hiura in the role of Marty McFly, with pitcher Brent Suter playing the part of Dr. Emmett Brown.
"It was a lot of fun," Hiura said. "It was definitely weird at first because I've never done any kind of acting stuff, and you don't know how it looked. I was kind of nervous that I was going to let people down, but so far I’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from it."
Opting out not an option for Holt
Utilityman Brock Holt has a young son and a wife expecting their second child but said opting out of the 2020 season might have jeopardized his career.
"I feel like if I didn't play this year, my baseball career would be over or if I didn't play, it would be hard for me to find a job next year," Holt said. "I signed a contract to play for the Brewers and the Brewers are playing baseball so (opting out) was never a consideration."
Signed a week into spring training, Holt was already getting a crash course on how the Brewers went about their business as well as getting to learn his new teammates — two processes that got shelved when baseball went on its hiatus.
After reuniting with the rest of the team for the first time since breaking camp, Holt said it didn't take long to feel comfortable with the group.
"It's good to be back," Holt said. "It's good to be on the field with these guys."
He spent the shutdown working out at home and using a nearby high school field for his baseball work.
"My wife bought me a bike so I could ride to the field," Holt said. "I looked like a Little Leaguer; I had a backpack with my bat stuck in the back and my glove in there."
Camp schedule
The Brewers will host their first scrimmage of summer camp Wednesday afternoon with another to follow Thursday.
