Brewers score three runs in 10th inning to defeat Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Jackie Bradley Jr. scampered home from third base on a wild pitch in the 10th inning, and Avisail Garcia hit two homers to help the Milwaukee Brewers rally for a 6-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.
Milwaukee has won 17 of its last 19 road games and extended its lead in the NL Central to 9½ games over Cincinnati and 12 games over third-place St. Louis.
Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta was removed after two innings with right shoulder discomfort. He allowed three runs on five hits while throwing 43 pitches.
Peralta appeared to grimace after a swinging strike in the top of the third, but he said afterward that had nothing to do with him leaving the game. The right-hander expects to make his start next Wednesday against the Reds.
“I don’t feel bad (enough) to miss my next start,” Peralta said. “Everything is fine. A little inflammation. Nothing crazy.”
Seven relievers combined to allow just one unearned run over eight innings.
“Them throwing up zeros gave us a chance,” Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said of the bullpen. “They passed the baton to the next guy.”
Garcia hit a solo shot in the ninth with one out off closer Alex Reyes (5-6), tying the game at 3-all.
Bradley bolted home after Reyes (5-6) uncorked a wild pitch with two out. Yelich followed with a run-scoring bunt that pushed the lead to 5-3.
“After that wild pitch I said, “Why not?’” Yelich said.
“It was a great plan on his part,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.
St. Louis committed two errors in the 10th — all three Milwaukee runs were unearned.
Josh Hader (4-2) picked up the win. Devin Williams recorded his third save.
Yadier Molina got the Cardinals to within 6-4 with a run-scoring single in the 10th.
Jack Flaherty was making his second start for St. Louis following a 10-week stint on the injured list with a left oblique strain. He gave up two runs on four hits and struck out eight in a 92-pinch stint. Flaherty tossed six shutout innings in a 6-0 win over Kansas City on Friday.
Milwaukee climbed within 3-2 on solo homers by Willy Adames and Garcia in the fourth and fifth innings after St. Louis raced to a 3-0 lead.
The Brewers are 8-1 on a current season-high 10 game road trip, all against NL Central teams.
St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado was ejected in the bottom of the seventh inning. It was the fifth ejection of his career.
Counsell and catcher Omar Narvaez were each tossed in the ninth inning after disputing a called third strike.
Over its past 10 games prior to Wednesday, Milwaukee had .312 batting average, 3.58 ERA and outscored its opponents by 23 runs.
Around the horn
St. Louis sports a major league-best 353-245 record in August since the turn of the century. The Cardinals are 60-31 in August under manager Mike Shildt. ... The Cardinals placed right-hander Justin Miller on the 10-day injury list with a right elbow ulnar nerve issue. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. ... St. Louis left-hander Jon Lester (4-6, 5.32 ERA) will face right-hander Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.18) in the finale of the three-set on Thursday. Lester was acquired from Washington on July 30. Woodruff has 16 quality starts in 23 starts.