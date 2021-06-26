Brewers score six runs in the eighth to beat Rockies

That Milwaukee crowd helped produce more misfortune for the Rockies away from Coors Field. Colorado's 6-30 road record is the worst of any Major League Baseball team.

“I'd say recently the bullpen inconsistency has come back to bite us,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Offensively, incrementally we're doing a little bit better than we were earlier in the year. But I've said it all along, you have to combine all three facets. You've got to hit, you've got to pitch and you've got to play defense to win a big-league game. So far on the road, it's been tough to put those three together.”

Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits and improved to 4-2 against the Rockies this season, with all four Brewers wins coming on their final at bat.

The Brewers won 5-4 in 11 innings Friday after trailing 4-0 in the seventh. They rallied from a 5-3 deficit and produced two runs in the ninth to win 6-5 on June 19. They blew a 6-0 lead on Sunday but scored in the ninth to win 7-6.

“It’s not necessarily the opponent,” Yelich said. “It’s just kind of the way our team is, I think. It’s just been the Rockies because that’s who we’ve played a lot this past week. I think we just have confidence if the game’s close, we’re going to find a way, just do what we’ve got to do and push one across.”