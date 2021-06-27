Brewers score 6 runs in eighth to beat Rockies 10-4

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers once again got a spark from a crowd that’s back at full capacity as they rallied in the late innings for a second straight day.
Yelich hit a two-run homer during a six-run eighth inning that gave the Brewers a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday. That came one day after Milwaukee erased a four-run deficit to beat the Rockies 5-4 in 11 innings.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” Yelich said. “It definitely affects the game. It has an outcome on the game when the fans are loud and the crowd’s into it. I think we as a team feed on that and usually good things start happening for the Brewers.”
Omar Narváez had a tiebreaking sacrifice fly, Luis Urías singled home two runs and Willy Adames delivered an RBI double during the eighth-inning outburst for the NL Central-leading Brewers.
This weekend’s series marks the first time there haven’t been any attendance restrictions at American Family Field due to pandemic-related protocols. The Brewers played in front of 32,573 fans on Saturday after having a crowd of 31,140 on Friday.
“It gave us more energy, more focus,” said Avisaíl García, who went 3-for-5 with a homer and double. “I think when you have the fans in the stands, it gives you a lot.”
That Milwaukee crowd helped produce more misfortune for the Rockies away from Coors Field. Colorado’s 6-30 road record is the worst of any team in the majors.
“I’d say recently the bullpen inconsistency has come back to bite us,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Offensively, incrementally we’re doing a little bit better than we were earlier in the year. But I’ve said it all along, you have to combine all three facets. You’ve got to hit, you’ve got to pitch and you’ve got to play defense to win a big league game. So far on the road, it’s been tough to put those three together.”
Milwaukee finished with a season-high 14 hits and improved to 4-2 against the Rockies this season, with all four Brewers wins coming on their final at-bat.
The Brewers won 5-4 in 11 innings Friday after trailing 4-0 in the seventh. They rallied from a 5-3 deficit and produced two runs in the ninth to win 6-5 on June 19. They blew a 6-0 lead on Sunday but scored in the ninth to win 7-6.
“It’s not necessarily the opponent,” Yelich said. “It’s just kind of the way our team is, I think. It’s just been the Rockies because that’s who we’ve played a lot this past week. I think we just have confidence if the game’s close, we’re going to find a way, just do what we’ve got to do and push one across.”
Trevor Story hit a two-run homer off Brewers starter Adrian Houser to give the Rockies a 4-3 lead with two outs in the fifth inning. García tied it with a solo shot off Jhoulys Chacín in the seventh.
The game was still tied when Rockies reliever Carlos Estévez (2-1) walked Daniel Robertson and hit Manny Piña with a pitch to start the eighth. Jace Peterson followed with a bunt hit that loaded the bases.
On the ninth pitch of his at-bat, Narváez hit a fly to center that brought home Robertson.
“He just keeps himself alive in at-bats,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s not always a hard-hit ball, but something good happens because he’s keeping himself alive.”
Urías followed with a two-run single up the middle past a drawn-in infield. Yelich then blasted Ben Bowden’s first pitch over the right-field wall for his fifth homer. The Brewers scored one more run on back-to-back doubles by García and Adames.
Brad Boxberger (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to earn the win.
Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong left the game with tightness in his left calf.
“We’re hoping it’s a cramp,” Counsell said. “We’ll probably know more tomorrow when he shows up and gets a little activity going.”
Up next
RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-4, 5.41 ERA) starts for Colorado and LHP Eric Lauer (1-3, 5.21) pitches for Milwaukee as the Rockies and Brewers conclude their three-game series Sunday afternoon.
Get to know the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system with Minor League Baseball back in full swing
CAROLINA MUDCATS
Class A (Low)
League: Low-A East
Location: Zebulon, N.C.
Stadium: Five County Stadium
Manager: Joe Ayrault
The only affiliate in Milwaukee's system owned by the team, Carolina drops down a level this season after serving as the Brewers' advanced affiliate since 2017. Prior to their affiliation with Milwaukee, the Mudcats were the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates (1991-98), Colorado Rockies (1999-2002), Florida Marlins (2003-08) and Cincinnati Reds (2009-11); and the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians (2012-14) and Atlanta Braves (2015-16).
Player to watch: LHP Antoine Kelly
Kelly, 21, was considered something of a project when Milwaukee selected him in the second round (No. 65 overall) of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wabash Valley (Ill.) Community College where he led all junior college players with 19.1 strikeouts per nine innings despite throwing his fastball almost exclusively.
He used that fastball, which jumped from the low to upper 90s, to strike out 41 batters in 21 2/3 innings during Arizona Fall League action that year and spent the 2020 season developing a changeup at the Brewers' alternate training site. Milwaukee sent him to the Fall Instructional League but he made just one appearance before being shut down due to thoracic outlet syndrome, which required surgery in early November that kept him out of spring training.
Despite that setback, Kelly began the year ranked sixth among Milwaukee's top-30 prospects according to MLBPipeline.com, and is expected to join the Mudcats at some point this season to continue his development.
WISCONSIN TIMBER RATTLERS
Class A (Advanced)
League: High-A Central
Location: Grand Chute, Wis.
Stadium: Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
Affiliated with the Brewers since 2009, the Timber Rattlers have a long history in Appleton, dating back to their inception as the Fox Cities Foxes of the Three-I League in 1958. After spending their first two seasons as a Class B affiliate of the Washington Senators, the Foxes paired up with the Baltimore Orioles in 1960, with future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver leading the team to its first championship.
In 1966, the team began a 20-year association with the Chicago White Sox. The Kansas City Royals (1987-1992) and Seattle Mariners (1993-2008) followed, with the franchise rebranding itself as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and moving from Goodland Field to its current home in 1994.
Manager: Matt Erickson
Player to watch: OF Garrett Mitchell (above)
Milwaukee's first-round pick in the abbreviated 2020 MLB Draft, Mitchell put on quite a display during spring training when he batted .367 (11-for-30) with a home run, six RBIs and a .973 OPS.
He continued to impress with the Timber Rattlers, going 3-for-7 with a pair of walks and two stolen bases while making a number of impressive defensive plays before suffering a leg injury that sidelined him over the weekend.
Mitchell is expected to return to action this week.
BILOXI SHUCKERS
Class AA
League: Double-A South
Location: Biloxi, Ms.
Stadium: MGM Park
The Shuckers relocated from Huntsville, where they had played as the Stars since 1985 and became Milwaukee's Class AA affiliate in 1999. Since the move, they've appeared in the Southern League Championship Series three times with former top prospect Orlando Arcia earning Brewers minor league player of the year honors with the team in 2015.
Manager: Mike Guerrero
Player to watch: SS Brice Turang (above)
A first-round pick in 2018 (No. 21 overall), Turang earned All-Star honors with Class A Wisconsin in 2019 and, after slashing .287/.384/.376 with two home runs and 31 RBIs in 82 games, earned a promotion to Carolina where he batted .200 in 47 games.
Milwaukee sent him to the alternate training site to continue his development last season, and Turang appeared in 25 Cactus League games this spring, batting .182 (6-for-33) with a home run, four RBIs and a .473 OPS.
NASHVILLE SOUNDS
Class AAA
League: Triple-A East
Location: Nashville, Tenn.
Stadium: First Horizon Park
The Brewers return to Nashville after a bitter breakup in 2014, when the Sounds shocked Milwaukee by ending their 10-year relationship just as the team was finally on the verge of leaving decrepit Greer Stadium for a new downtown ballpark.
The decision led to Milwaukee sending its top prospects to the less-than-ideal settings of Colorado Springs for two seasons, then San Antonio in 2019. But after MiLB's realignment last winter, fences were mended and the Brewers will once again develop their talent in the Music City.
Manager: Rick Sweet
Player to watch: LHP Aaron Ashby
Selected in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Crowder College in Missouri, Ashby posted a 3.50 ERA in 126 innings for Wisconsin and Carolina in 2019 and was fifth among Milwaukee's minor league pitchers with 135 strikeouts, earning the organization's pitcher of the year honors.
He spent last season at the alternate training site and performed well enough there to earn his first invitation to big league spring training, where he allowed just one run and struck out seven in three appearances spanning 2 2/3 innings.