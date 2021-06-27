Brewers score 6 runs in eighth to beat Rockies 10-4

“It’s not necessarily the opponent,” Yelich said. “It’s just kind of the way our team is, I think. It’s just been the Rockies because that’s who we’ve played a lot this past week. I think we just have confidence if the game’s close, we’re going to find a way, just do what we’ve got to do and push one across.”

Trevor Story hit a two-run homer off Brewers starter Adrian Houser to give the Rockies a 4-3 lead with two outs in the fifth inning. García tied it with a solo shot off Jhoulys Chacín in the seventh.

The game was still tied when Rockies reliever Carlos Estévez (2-1) walked Daniel Robertson and hit Manny Piña with a pitch to start the eighth. Jace Peterson followed with a bunt hit that loaded the bases.

On the ninth pitch of his at-bat, Narváez hit a fly to center that brought home Robertson.

“He just keeps himself alive in at-bats,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It’s not always a hard-hit ball, but something good happens because he’s keeping himself alive.”

Urías followed with a two-run single up the middle past a drawn-in infield. Yelich then blasted Ben Bowden’s first pitch over the right-field wall for his fifth homer. The Brewers scored one more run on back-to-back doubles by García and Adames.