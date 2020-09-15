Brewers score 18 runs in rout of rival Cardinals

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Craig Counsell thought long and hard about giving Christian Yelich the night off Tuesday, but decided his slumping outfielder was still an offensive threat on the verge of breaking out.

Yelich rewarded his manager’s faith with a performance that all have been waiting for this season: a three-hit outing, including a first-inning home run — one of four the Brewers hit in an 18-3 rout of the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park.

The two-time defending National League batting champion came into the game batting .195 after going 1-for-18 over his previous five games. He’d struck out 12 times with just one walk over that span and had gone 48 plate appearances since hitting his last home run on Sept. 1.

That streak ended when Jack Flaherty hung an 0-1 curveball over the middle of the plate. Yelich sent it to right-center for his 10th home run of the season, tying the game at 1. Ryan Braun followed and worked Flaherty full before getting a fastball down the middle for his fifth of the season, giving Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

“It’s baseball,” Yelich said. “You never know when it can turn.”

Yelich got the Brewers going again in the third, reaching on a one-out single and scoring on Daniel Vogelbach’s two-run double.