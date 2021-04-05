Brewers' schedule front-loaded with games against rival Cubs

"(These games) count the same as the ones in September, so they're gonna be important games," Counsell said. "And we'll treat them as such."

The nine meetings with the Cubs are just part of a challenging stretch of opponents to open the season. Including their three games against the Twins, 23 of the Brewers' 26 April games will come against teams that made the postseason in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Along with the Cubs and Twins, who won the AL Central last season, the Brewers will play three against the Cardinals, three at San Diego, three against the Marlins and two against the defending World Series champion Dodgers.

"It's no cakewalk," first baseman Keston Hiura said. "Every guy on those teams can do some damage, so it's something where you definitely want to have your 'A' game at all times and be able to focus at all times. These games at the beginning of the year are going to matter just as much as the games at the end of the year, so to be able to start off with these type of teams is definitely a good test for us."

Only the Pirates, who visit Milwaukee April 16-18, finished with a losing record last season. But they split their season series with the Brewers in 2020 and went 14-5 against Milwaukee in 2019.

Patience is a virtue