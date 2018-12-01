Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, a former All-Star the Milwaukee Brewers acquired at the trade deadline, wasn’t tendered a contract ahead of Friday night’s deadline for arbitration-eligible players.
In lieu of paying Schoop, 27, the estimated $10.1 million he could be owed in his final year of club control, the Brewers instead released him to free agency.
Teams had a Friday evening deadline to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters, the last chance to in effect release salary arbitration-eligible players at no cost.
Schoop struggled in Milwaukee, hitting .202 with four home runs and a .577 OPS in 46 games.
Left-handers Xavier Cedeño and Dan Jennings also were non-tendered.
The Brewers agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year deal with infielder-outfielder Hernan Perez and an $887,500 deal with infielder Tyler Saladino to avoid arbitration. Both can play second base.
The Brewers also tendered contracts to catcher Manny Piña, outfielder Domingo Santana, infielder Travis Shaw and right-handers Zach Davies, Junior Guerra, Corey Knebel and Jimmy Nelson.
The 27-year-old Schoop spent his entire career with Baltimore before Milwaukee acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline for second baseman Jonathan Villar and a pair of prospects, right-handed pitcher Luis Ortiz and infielder Jean Carmona.
After struggling in the regular season with Milwaukee, Schoop was 0 for 8 in the postseason.
"We looked at what was a best-educated prediction of what we could expect going forward and the potential price tag for that, then compared that to some of our internal alternatives and what is potentially available externally and we decided to go in this direction," general manager David Stearns said. "Look, it was a bad deal, and that's on me. We made a trade for a player we thought was going to be here for basically a year and a half, and I was wrong."
The move puts Schoop on the open market where a team will hope he regains the form he showed in July with the Orioles, and all through his 2017 All-Star season. After years of showing promise, Schoop broke out in 2017 to hit .293/.338/.503 with 32 home runs, earning Most Valuable Oriole honors.
Schoop was batting .197 on July 1, but hit .360 with nine home runs and a 1.056 OPS in July to bring his average to .244 when he was dealt to Milwaukee.
Cubs keep Russell
The Cubs offered suspended shortstop Addison Russell a 2019 contract while maintaining his future with the team is not certain. The move came despite his 40-game domestic violence suspension that extends until May.
Cubs president of president of baseball operations Theo Epstein called the decision a procedural step and said it "does not represent the finish line nor rubber-stamp his future" with them.
"It does however reflect our support for him as long as he continues to make progress and demonstrates his commitment to these important issues," Epstein added.
Russell accepted the suspension following allegations made by his ex-wife Melisa Reidy. Though Russell has denied the allegations, he apologized to Reidy and his family for "my past behavior."
"Since accepting my suspension, I've had time to reflect on my past behavior and think about the next steps I need to take to grow as a person," Russell said in a statement issued by the Cubs.
Russell said he will meet regularly with experts and counselors mandated by his treatment plan. He said he also plans to keep working with his own therapist, whom he has been seeing several times a week the past two months.
He also hopes to work with non-profit groups in his hometown of Pensacola, Florida, as well as Chicago and Arizona.
"I am just in the early stages of this process," Russell said. "It is work that goes far beyond being a baseball player. It goes to my core values of being the best family man, partner, and teammate that I can be, and giving back to the community and the less fortunate. While there is a lot of work ahead for me to earn back the trust of the Cubs fans, my teammates, and the entire organization, it's work that I am 110 percent committed to doing."
Outfielder Billy Hamilton also became a free agent when the Reds failed to offer a contract.
The 28-year-old Hamilton hit .236 with four homers and 29 RBIs this year for last-place Cincinnati as his stolen bases dropped to 34, and the Reds did not want to pay the raise he would get in arbitration from his $4.6 million salary. He swiped 56 bases and in 2014 and increased his total by one annually in each of the next three seasons.
Others set free included Baltimore third baseman Tim Beckham and catcher Caleb Joseph; Detroit catcher James McCann and pitcher Alex Wilson; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Shoemaker; Minnesota outfielder Robbie Grossman; Oakland pitchers Mike Fiers, Cory Gearrin and Kendall Graveman; New York Mets infielder Wilmer Flores; Philadelphia first baseman Justin Bour; and San Francisco pitcher Hunter Strickland.
Among players who agreed to one-year contracts ahead of the deadline were Minnesota first baseman C.J. Cron, who hit 30 home runs for Tampa Bay, then was claimed off waivers. He got a $4.8 million deal.
San Francisco reached agreements with reliever Sam Dyson at $5 million and second baseman Joe Panik at $3.85 million.
Others agreeing included Cleveland right-hander Danny Salazar ($4.5 million), Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Anthony Cingrani ($2.65 million), Atlanta left-hander Jonny Venters ($2.25 million) and Oakland right-hander Liam Hendriks ($2.15 million).