Brewers' Ryan Braun says suspension of start of season right move

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Cactus League contests against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies were washed out by rain Thursday.
When the team returns to action, however, remains to be seen.
Major League Baseball joined the sports entities that have suspended operations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.All spring training games in Arizona and Florida were called off and the start of the 2020 regular season, slated for March 26, will be postponed by at least two weeks.
“MLB and the clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.”
In Phoenix, Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun said the news was disappointing but understandable.
“Baseball is so insignificant in the overall scheme of things,” Braun said in the makeshift interview area established this week at American Family Fields when MLB banned reporters from team clubhouses. “This is something that’s effecting everybody’s livelihoods in every imaginable way and, in ways that weren’t imaginable. Again, the health, safety and well-being of the general public is what’s most important here and all of us should focus on what we can do to do our little part to make sure this thing doesn’t spread and it doesn’t get out of control here.”
Major League Baseball has been briefing players on the latest information since camps opened last month. The prospect of not playing games was always in the back of his mind, Braun said, but it wasn’t until the National Basketball Association became the first North American league to suspend operations Wednesday night that such a concept started to become a reality.
And as other entities, including college basketball tournaments, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer, called off their events, it was only a matter of time until baseball followed suit.
“We all recognized the severity of the situation and how serious it could potentially become,” Braun said “When the NBA takes a drastic measure like that, and proactive leadership stance by doing that, I think it felt like the other leagues would follow suit.”
The Brewers plan to hold an optional workout Friday in Phoenix but no activities are scheduled for Saturday or Sunday. For now, players are scheduled to report Monday morning for a formal workout, which will not be open to the public.
“The health and safety of our fans, players, employees and game day staff is our top priority,” the team said in a statement. “We fully support the measures taken today by Major League Baseball. We will have more information at a future date for our fans who have tickets to spring training or regular-season games.”
While the Brewers figure out their next moves in Arizona, back in Milwaukee, Bucks fans were waiting for word on what would happen after the NBA made its decision. The Bucks were scheduled to host Boston on Thursday night.
The team released a statement Thursday afternoon saying those holding tickets for the Celtics game, or any other postponed games, will be able to use those when the postponed contests are rescheduled.
If any of those games are ultimately canceled, the team said it will reach out directly to those holding season-ticket packages with updated options while fans who purchased individual tickets through Ticketmaster or the team’s mobile app with receive updates as well.
“We thank our fans for their patience during this time and will continue to closely consult with the NBA, and city and state health officials to provide you with updates,” team president Peter Feigin said in the statement.