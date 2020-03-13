Brewers' Ryan Braun says suspension of start of season right move

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Cactus League contests against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies were washed out by rain Thursday.

When the team returns to action, however, remains to be seen.

Major League Baseball joined the sports entities that have suspended operations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.All spring training games in Arizona and Florida were called off and the start of the 2020 regular season, slated for March 26, will be postponed by at least two weeks.

“MLB and the clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule,” the commissioner’s office said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.”

In Phoenix, Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun said the news was disappointing but understandable.