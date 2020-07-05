Brewers' Ryan Braun says he's now more likely to play beyond 2020

“The biggest concept we’re trying to create is that outside is better than inside,” Counsell said. “Your locker is really just a changing room. The actual clubhouse space is a closet where you change your clothes and you go on to work. The big message is to encourage guys when they’re not doing work inside to get outside.”

With just one field for baseball-related activity, the team is being divided into two groups each day, which helps with social distancing efforts and has helped players use their practice time more efficiently.

“There are some things that are going to be different about it, and I think we have to do our best to get players into new routines in the new world,” Counsell said.

Counsell said he was encouraged by the low number of positive results during baseball’s intake testing process. Just 31 players and seven staffers reporting to camps tested positive for COVID-19 — a total of 1.2% — with nobody reporting to Brewers’ camp testing positive.

“The numbers are good,” Counsell said. “And it does hopefully show that people are doing their part. I think you have to be encouraged by it and you have to compliment guys for taking positive steps thus far.”