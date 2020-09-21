Brewers' Ryan Braun remains in lineup despite sore back

Ryan Braun was in the lineup at designated hitter Monday as the Milwaukee Brewers opened their three-game series against the host Cincinnati Reds.
Braun has been limited over the past few days by a sore back but stayed in the lineup.
"I've felt better," Braun said Sunday. "I'm just going out there and trying to compete. Hopefully my back gets better, at least to the extent that I'm able to get back out there on defense."
Braun was Milwaukee's starting right fielder in Friday night's game against Kansas City but left with back tightness after reaching on a fourth-inning single. He was back in the lineup for the final two games of the series as the designated hitter, a position that had been filled by Daniel Vogelbach since he joined the team earlier this month.
Vogelbach has been the Brewers' hottest bat. With Ben Gamel sidelined by a strained quad, having Braun available to play the outfield would be beneficial as Brewers manager Craig Counsell makes up his lineup card over this final week.
"Our goal is to get him back in the field but more importantly, the goal is to keep him in the lineup as much as we can," Counsell said. "That's what we're balancing."
Braun's bat has been another big reason for Milwaukee's sudden hot streak. In 13 games this month prior to Monday's game, he's batting .400 (16-for-40) with five home runs and 15 RBIs.
Pina's recovery continues
Manny Pina is still rehabbing the torn right meniscus that's had him on the disabled list since Aug. 28 but could resume baseball activities next week if the Brewers advance to the playoffs.
"He's progressing," Counsell said. "He’s still in 100 percent rehab process right now. Should we make the playoffs, then the baseball thing is going to start to happen."
Pina's injury opened the door for Jacob Nottingham to get his first extended playing time. The rookie has performed well behind the plate, something he and the coaching staff have worked hard on since he was acquired in a Dec. 2015 trade from Oakland.
"He’s done a great job of adapting to each guy and also learning the scouting reports and learning hitters and things like that," left-handed starter Brett Anderson said. "I’ve only thrown to him once, but it’s been fun to watch him learn and adjust. He’s super talented, that’s for sure.”
On deck
Brett Anderson (3-3, 4.38 ERA) gets the start when the Brewers continue their series with the Reds on Tuesday night. The veteran left-hander has gone at least five innings in each of his past five starts and held the Cardinals to two runs over six innings his previous time out.
Cincinnati plans to reinstate Sonny Gray (5-3, 2.94) from the injured list Tuesday. Gray has been out since Sept. 10 with a mid-back strain, part of the reason he went 0-2 with a 24.75 ERA in his past two starts. He's faced Milwaukee twice this season, going 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10⅓ innings.
