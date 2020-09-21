Brewers' Ryan Braun remains in lineup despite sore back

Pina's recovery continues

Manny Pina is still rehabbing the torn right meniscus that's had him on the disabled list since Aug. 28 but could resume baseball activities next week if the Brewers advance to the playoffs.

"He's progressing," Counsell said. "He’s still in 100 percent rehab process right now. Should we make the playoffs, then the baseball thing is going to start to happen."

Pina's injury opened the door for Jacob Nottingham to get his first extended playing time. The rookie has performed well behind the plate, something he and the coaching staff have worked hard on since he was acquired in a Dec. 2015 trade from Oakland.

"He’s done a great job of adapting to each guy and also learning the scouting reports and learning hitters and things like that," left-handed starter Brett Anderson said. "I’ve only thrown to him once, but it’s been fun to watch him learn and adjust. He’s super talented, that’s for sure.”

On deck

Brett Anderson (3-3, 4.38 ERA) gets the start when the Brewers continue their series with the Reds on Tuesday night. The veteran left-hander has gone at least five innings in each of his past five starts and held the Cardinals to two runs over six innings his previous time out.

Cincinnati plans to reinstate Sonny Gray (5-3, 2.94) from the injured list Tuesday. Gray has been out since Sept. 10 with a mid-back strain, part of the reason he went 0-2 with a 24.75 ERA in his past two starts. He's faced Milwaukee twice this season, going 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 10⅓ innings.