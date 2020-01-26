Brewers' Ryan Braun, Keston Hiura react to Kobe Bryant's death in helicopter crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Second baseman Keston Hiura was raised in Southern California, too, and recalled running into Bryant while a student at UC-Irvine.

"I was going to get some food, some guy was waiting to cross the street and I waved him forward," Hiura said. "Turns out it was Kobe. So I parked my car and ran in casually into Panera to see him. He was nice … that was my starstruck moment of my life.

“He’s always in the talks for arguably the best basketball player to play the game. His impact in L.A. is tremendous. He probably touched so many lives without even meeting people. It’s sad to see that happen and prayers go out to his family.”

The news broke just a few hours after Braun, 36, said he'd considered the possibility that this could be his final season both with the Brewers but also in baseball altogether. Bryant's sudden death — made all the more tragic by the death of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna — provided Braun, himself a father of two with a third on the way this spring, another reminder of how precious life is.