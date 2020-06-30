Brewers' Ryan Braun is cautiously optimistic there will be MLB games this year

Braun is leaving behind his wife, Larisa, 5-year-old daughter Celine, 3-year-old son Greyson and 4-week-old son Carter. As things are, he isn't comfortable with them traveling to Milwaukee right now. He wants to wait to see whether there is even an MLB season and where both regions are in terms of case numbers and hospitalizations next month.

"They won't come initially because there's a lot of unknowns and uncertainty," he said. "I think it's easier and safer to stay here for now and then we'll assess how things go and if everything is normal and safe."

Braun, who will be 37 in November, is entering the final year of a five-year, $105-million extension and said this season - if there is one - could be his last.

"Christian (Yelich) and all those guys like to make fun of me because I'm the old guy in our group, so they think this is my last year," said Braun, who was the National League's rookie of the year in 2007 and its MVP in 2011. "I do have three young children, so certainly it's a possibility. We'll see how this year goes and see where I'm at physically."

Braun said he was confident players and owners would do everything possible to get the season in, even if it meant relocating games or teams.